Dundee United European route confirmed as Aberdeen stun Celtic in Scottish Cup final

Dundee United will enter continental competition in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round after Aberdeen stunned Celtic to lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Dons’ shock triumph means that they have secured a place in the playoff round of the Europa League, a prize that would have gone to Hibs if the Hoops had prevailed at Hampden.

Even if Aberdeen lose their first tie, group stage football via the Europa Conference League is a lucrative safety net.

Hibs will now take a place in the Europa League second qualifying round, with United entering at the second qualifying round stage of the Europa Conference League.

Aberdeen secured their first Scottish Cup win since 1990 after beating Celtic on penalties following a 1-1 draw. The Dons were pitch perfect from the spot, while Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston failing from the spot for the Hoops.