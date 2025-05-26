Dundee United in Europa Conference League: Draw dates, potential opponents and prize money on offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee United in Europa Conference League: Draw dates, potential opponents and prize money on offer

Courier Sport outlines the facts, figures and dates for the diary that matter.

The Europa Conference League trophy
The Europa Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United will begin their continental adventure in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Many onlookers assumed that the Tangerines were destined for the Europa League – even United’s own social media team – but Aberdeen’s stunning Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic effectively knocked the Terrors down a competition.

Nevertheless, that will do nothing to lessen the anticipation as eager Arabs dust off their passports and start looking ahead to what next season will bring.

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football.
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice to face AZ Alkmaar in their last taste of European football. Image: SNS

Courier Sport has all the details from draw and fixture dates, to seedings and prize money.

Draw dates

Europa League second qualifying round draw: June 18.

Before the draw takes place, the teams will be divided into groups – further narrowing down United’s list of potential opponents.

Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw: July 21.

Europa Conference League playoff round draw: August 4.

Fixture dates for the diary

Europa Conference League second qualifying round: July 24/July 31.

Europa Conference League third qualifying round: August 7/August 14.

Europa Conference League playoff round: August 21/August 28.

Routes and parachutes

United will be seeded for the second qualifying round, affording – in theory – a decent opportunity to continue their European journey.

Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season. Image: SNS

Should they progress to the third qualifying round, they will be unseeded.

If the Tangerines upset the odds and reach the playoff round, they are likely to be seeded (having assumed the seeding of the team they beat in the prior round), however that is not certain.

It depends on how that coefficient stacks up against the other teams in the draw and – without knowing the make-up of that draw – it is impossible to say for sure.

There is no safety net for Jim Goodwin’s charges. Once they lose a tie, they are out of Europe altogether.

How much will Europe be worth for Dundee United?

Regardless of their European success, or lack thereof, qualification will see United earn a decent windfall.

If United exit continental competition after just one tie, then United will still bank around £440,000.

Elimination at the third qualifying round will see them earn £750,000.

If they exit at the playoff stage, the run will have been worth slightly more than £1 million.

Sam Dalby celebrates after downing Aberdeen.
Sam Dalby celebrates after downing Aberdeen to qualify for Europe. Image: SNS

A remarkable qualification for the Europa Conference League group phase – which Aberdeen now have as a guaranteed fall-back – would be worth £4 million.

These figures do not factor in the potential money earned from a packed Tannadice, hospitality and TV rights for each match, which could comfortably add another six figures to the club coffers.

Potential opponents

As it stands, there are so many variable and live issues within other nations across the continent that it is impossible to provide a definitive list of teams that will be on the unseeded side of the draw.

Unseeded Levski Sofia, supporters pictured, are among the tougher initial opponents United could theoretically face.
Unseeded Levski Sofia, supporters pictured, are among the tougher initial opponents United could theoretically face. Image: Shutterstock.

Even when all the qualifiers are locked in, there will be 44 potential opponents to consider (until Uefa split the clubs into smaller groups ahead of the draw on June 18).

However, for a taster, teams that have confirmed their spot already span the globe, from Dungannon Swifts of Northern Ireland to Araz Nakhchivan of Azerbaijan.

Banga Gargzdai (Lithuania), Ordabasy Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) and La Fiorita (San Marino) are also among a sprawling list of destinations, far and wide.

But while there is no official regionalisation at this stage of the draw (that has been the case since 2009), several sources do reference Uefa informally considering geography when arranging the final groupings of potential opponents. 

As a reference point, St Mirren’s potential foes at the same stage of the same competition last season were limited to Brann Bergen (Norway), Hacken (Sweden), Bruno’s Magpies (Gibraltar), Valur (Iceland) and Cliftonville (Ireland).

Should that be the case, an opponent from the British Isles, Scandanavia, the Balkans, the Netherlands or Belgium would be most likely.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
Dundee United European route confirmed as Aberdeen stun Celtic in Scottish Cup final
5
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
JIM SPENCE: New Dundee manager must lift Dark Blues out of United's shadow
13
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby sends message to Dundee United fans amid transfer race
6
Scott Constable in action for Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United prospect Scott Constable agrees new contract as Scotland U/21 goalkeeper leaves…
Sam Cleall-Harding has looked confident and unflustered
Jim Goodwin challenge to Sam Cleall-Harding as Dundee United boss reveals year-long masterplan
Ryan Strain in action for the Tangerines
Why Ryan Strain missed Dundee United player of the year awards as graft continues
Ross Docherty and Louis Moult, two of the four players to exit, illustrate the togetherness at Tannadice
4 bold Dundee United exits mark changing of the guards as Jim Goodwin shows…
3
Will Ferry will be missed for the opening couple of league games of 2025/26.
Dundee United blow as Will Ferry to miss start of next Premiership season
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
Dundee United unveil Ross Goodwin as head of recruitment as Tangerines bid to build…
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after the incident. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Man, 31, charged after player hit by chair at Dundee United v Aberdeen game

Conversation