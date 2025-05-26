LEE WILKIE: Aberdeen cup win won’t take shine off Dundee United’s European dream

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup success may have taken away Europa League football for Dundee United.

But it has not shaken the feeling that the Tangerines enjoyed a superb campaign.

The Dons beating Celtic on penalties on Saturday dropped United down a place in terms of European qualification.

But the crucial thing is European football will still be on show at Tannadice next season.

And that remains a huge achievement for Dundee United.

It may be the UEFA Conference League instead of the Europa League but there still lies huge excitement ahead.

Embrace the challenge

Fans can now look at potential opponents and whether it is close to home against an Irish team or far-flung Kazakhstan, the supporters will have a trip to remember.

Regardless of who they get, it will be a tough test for Dundee United. We may not have heard much about these teams but they will be no mugs.

The club just needs to embrace the challenge.

It’s a completely different opponent, different styles and environments. There’s also a fair bit of cash on offer, too.

All the extra money should be treated as a bonus by chiefs at Tannadice.

European football was unexpected at the start of the campaign.

Treat it like the bonus it is and, you never know, this United side could make a mark on the Continental stage.