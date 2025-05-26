LEE WILKIE: Aberdeen cup win won’t take shine off Dundee United’s European dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Aberdeen cup win won’t take shine off Dundee United’s European dream

The Tangerines are preparing for Continental football next season.

Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
Sam Dalby celebrates the goal that earned Dundee United fourth place and European football. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup success may have taken away Europa League football for Dundee United.

But it has not shaken the feeling that the Tangerines enjoyed a superb campaign.

The Dons beating Celtic on penalties on Saturday dropped United down a place in terms of European qualification.

But the crucial thing is European football will still be on show at Tannadice next season.

Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup affected Dundee United’s European qualification. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

And that remains a huge achievement for Dundee United.

It may be the UEFA Conference League instead of the Europa League but there still lies huge excitement ahead.

Embrace the challenge

Fans can now look at potential opponents and whether it is close to home against an Irish team or far-flung Kazakhstan, the supporters will have a trip to remember.

Regardless of who they get, it will be a tough test for Dundee United. We may not have heard much about these teams but they will be no mugs.

The club just needs to embrace the challenge.

Jim Goodwin's men could yet finish fourth, fifth OR sixth
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United for Europa Conference League football next season. Image: SNS

It’s a completely different opponent, different styles and environments. There’s also a fair bit of cash on offer, too.

All the extra money should be treated as a bonus by chiefs at Tannadice.

European football was unexpected at the start of the campaign.

Treat it like the bonus it is and, you never know, this United side could make a mark on the Continental stage.

