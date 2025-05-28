Emmanuel Adegboyega opens up on Dundee United journey: ‘I thought Scottish football was RUGBY at first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega opens up on Dundee United journey: ‘I thought Scottish football was RUGBY at first’

Adegboyega helped the Tangerines qualify for Europe while on loan at Tannadice.

Aiming to help United to Europe: Adegboyega
Emmanuel Adegboyega credits Dundee United with making him a much better player. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Emmanuel Adegboyega is returning to Norwich City a much better player than the one who arrived on loan at Dundee United.

That’s the view of the 21-year-old defender, whose strong showings in Tangerine have led the Canaries to activate their option to extend his Carrow Road contract for an additional year.

Adegboyega knows that without the trust placed in him by United boss Jim Goodwin, his parent club may not have kept him on this summer.

And he credits the Europe-bound Tangerines, whom he would have happily considered rejoining had Norwich failed to act, with playing a key role in his development.

He said: “On a scale of one-to-ten, I have to say what I have learned is nine-and-a-half!

“From the player I was when I came to Dundee United, I have improved a lot. I am not saying I was a bad player, but I have learned so much game-to-game.

Sam Dalby, right, is congratulated by Emmanuel Adegboyega
Sam Dalby, right, is congratulated by Emmanuel Adegboyega after scoring United’s winner against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“As a young player, you learn from playing matches – not from sitting on the side-lines or playing in reserve games.

“In a match there’s something on the line; there’s points on the line and the chance to move up the table, it’s so much more important.

“You can learn in training but it’s a different level doing it in league games. It’s about playing in big games every weekend. That’s what improves you.

“I have played 30-something games (for United) and that’s currency for me. That’s getting real experience in a very good league, against good teams.

“The player I have become from the start until now, I just can’t believe it.”

Asked to pinpoint some of the areas of greatest improvement in his game, Adegboyega did not have to ponder his options for long.

“The biggest things? Reading the game and learning to love defending,” he said.

“The gaffer always says to us, the first thing is to be a good defender. When you’re a centre half and not on the ball, it’s about getting a picture and reading the game.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
Adegboyega was the match-winner against St Johnstone in April as United went fourth in the table. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“And in any game, you’ve won and kept a clean sheet, that’s when it feels the best.”

Adegboyega is returning to a Norwich City side that finished mid-table in the EFL Championship last season.

As far as divisions go, the English second tier is a “Land of the Giants”-type affair.

But Adegboyega insists nothing the game down south has to offer could possibly be as physical as his first taste of football in Scotland.

He said: “I remember after the first game against Ross County away, I told someone I thought it was like rugby up here! There was so much aggression, it was so physical. That game really was like a rugby match and the players were so intense.

“The pitch; the journey – everything played into it.

“After that, I knew I was in for a challenge. I knew I had to strap myself in and get ready.

“I had only trained twice before it, so it was straight into the game. It was a test. After that, it was just about getting into the culture of Dundee United and learning what it’s about playing here.”

Conversation