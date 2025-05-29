What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed

Dundee United are striving to join the ranks of football clubs who have mastered the transfer market, on the pitch AND the balance sheet.

And Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin reckons their new head of recruitment will help them get there.

Ross Goodwin was unveiled as United’s new recruitment chief just over a week ago, replacing Michael Cairney, who left Tannadice to become Blackburn Rovers’ lead first team scout.

The namesake Tannadice boss and transfer guru have already begun the work of United’s summer squad rebuild.

And the manager revealed the Tangerines’ new back room recruit has arrived after impressing in previous roles in England.

“[Ross]’ll have his own database, and I’ve got mine,” said Jim Goodwin.

“We’ve identified some really good players already. We’re in the process of trying to put offers to players that we think will come in and help us improve next season.

“Ross has been [key in] Plymouth Argyle’s success in recent years.

“He worked closely with a pal of mine down at Plymouth, Steven Schumacher (now Bolton Wanderers boss), who was manager there and worked with Ross. He gave us a great reference on him.”

Ross’ ability to interpret player and match data to formulate lists of potential signings is, of course, a huge part of why clubs like United are reshaping their recruitment departments.

When employed correctly, such expertise can hand a significant advantage to clubs when it comes to identifying overlooked or underappreciated talent.

Between the new recruitment chief’s ability on that front and the ‘old school’ scouting nous possessed by others in Jim Goodwin’s team, the manager is confident in United’s ability to pick out valuable transfer targets.

He said: “The data analytics side of it is a bit of a buzzword of late, but it’s something that’s been going on for several years.

“I think it’s been highlighted by what Brentford and Brighton, in particular, have done; the whole Moneyball system and all that. But it’s been going on in the game for years.

“Some of these guys are wizards on the computer and can set certain algorithms which bring up profiles of players that you wouldn’t normally get. That’s the benefit of the data. But we still have to do all the basic scouting in terms of live reports.

“We do a lot of video analysis as well.

“Between us, I’m pretty sure we’ll come up with some good names and some good targets.”

He added: ““I think we had a really good, successful window last summer, when you consider the players that we brought in, and a number of the loan signings have been outstanding.

“The likes of Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj are under long-term contracts.

“So that’s got to be the kind of model going forward, long after my time.

“You look at successful clubs, they sign players that have got potential and that one day will be valuable assets. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

On a personal note, the manager revealed his hopes that United’s new head of recruitment will prove a good fit – and for some time to come.

“From his perspective, he’s from the Paisley area,” said Goodwin.

“His wife is from the north of England and they’re wanting to move a little bit closer to family, so I think logistically it works for them.

“I think he’s excited by the prospect of coming and working for one of the biggest teams in the country. He likes what we’re doing here and, like myself, sees it as a project. I think he’ll be a really, good addition.”