Dundee United’s unsung hero unmasked as Jim Goodwin hails ‘life and soul’ of dressing room

The atmosphere amongst the players at Tannadice is boosted by key man.

a smiling Dave Richards stands on the sidelines in a Dundee United tracksuit.
Dave Richards is a key member of Dundee United's squad. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Dave Richards has been hailed as the ‘life and soul’ of the Dundee United dressing room by manager Jim Goodwin.

Richards has played second fiddle to Jack Walton for appearances in the United goal since arriving at Tannadice last summer.

After making two starts in the group stages of last season’s Premier Sports Cup, Richards was not seen again in competitive action until the final two matches of the campaign, when he stood in for the injured Walton against Rangers and Aberdeen.

United ultimately sealed their place in Europe with Richards between the sticks.

And Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin is gushing in his praise for the 31-year-old Welshman’s work ethic and attitude around the training ground.

Dave Richards in action for United against Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“I can’t begin to explain how important Dave Richards is to this group,” said the United gaffer.

“He’s the life and soul of the dressing room and is the most upbeat, positive guy you could ever wish to meet. We speak about character and the importance of that within your recruitment – well, Dave is an example of that.

“He has been hugely influential and drives the standards, daily.

“I’ve got a close relationship with (Paul) Mathers and, as a coaching staff, we’ll talk a lot about each player, and the message is that Dave NEVER has an off day. There’s never a day when he’s underperforming or not bothered.

“It must be such a difficult position to play.

Dundee United stopper Dave Richards poses for a picture with a scarf in the stand at Tannadice
Dave Richards at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

“As an outfield player, you tend to get a bit of time from the bench. If someone is injured or suspended, you’ll get an opportunity.

“But when someone is performing as well as Jack Walton, it could be deflating to some people, or to lesser characters.

“But Dave continuously shows the utmost professionalism, keeps Jack on his toes and always wants to do more. He stays out there late after every session. He’ll be working on things and doing extra half-an-hour after the session is over – doing crossing and finishing with our younger players.

“Dave’s the last one to leave. When I’m getting in the car at 5.30pm, the big man is still here.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air and so important to this club.”

Conversation