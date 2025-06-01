Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid’s St Johnstone success story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid’s St Johnstone success story

The 20-year-old defender was a big hit at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell could be coming back to Scotland. Image: SNS.

Charlton Athletic defender Zach Mitchell is set for another loan after the Addicks secured promotion to the EFL Championship – and a second spell in Scotland could be on the cards for the former St Johnstone player.

Courier Sport understands that several Premiership clubs are on alert about Mitchell’s availability, Dundee United and Hibs among them.

The young centre-back excelled in his short time in Perth, after arriving on deadline day of the January transfer window.

He played 10 times for Simo Valakari’s side and was a key part of a defensive unit that kept six clean sheets in 10 games, one of those against Celtic in a 1-0 victory.

His hamstring injury at Tannadice in April was a big factor in the wheels coming off Saints’ survival bid.

Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell’s absence contributed to Saints’ relegation. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Had Charlton been facing another season in League One, they would likely have kept Mitchell at the Valley.

But, after beating Leyton Orient in last Sunday’s Wembley play-off final, it is understood they view a final loan spell as the best option to get the 20-year-old, highly-rated by boss Nathan Jones, ready for the step-up to England’s second tier.

McDiarmid Park would have been an obvious destination had Saints not been relegated.

However, a number of top-flight sides have Mitchell on their radar.

More from Dundee United

Mark Ogren, Dundee United owner, at Tannadice Park
Mark Ogren shares 2 ways Rangers takeover could benefit Dundee United
Dave Richards has his sights set on being Dundee United's first choice goalkeeper. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dave Richards reveals Dundee United 'No 1' summer plan
a smiling Dave Richards stands on the sidelines in a Dundee United tracksuit.
Dundee United's unsung hero unmasked as Jim Goodwin hails 'life and soul' of dressing…
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed
Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson 'definitely' interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football…
11
Aiming to help United to Europe: Adegboyega
Emmanuel Adegboyega opens up on Dundee United journey: 'I thought Scottish football was RUGBY…
David Babunski contributed to United's European qualification.
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski reveals contract clause role in Dundee United exile as he discusses…
3
Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
LEE WILKIE: Aberdeen cup win won't take shine off Dundee United's European dream
The Europa Conference League trophy
Dundee United in Europa Conference League: Draw dates, potential opponents and prize money on…
25
Dundee United fans can get their passports out for next season.
Dundee United European route confirmed as Aberdeen stun Celtic in Scottish Cup final
5

Conversation