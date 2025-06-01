Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid’s St Johnstone success story

Charlton Athletic defender Zach Mitchell is set for another loan after the Addicks secured promotion to the EFL Championship – and a second spell in Scotland could be on the cards for the former St Johnstone player.

Courier Sport understands that several Premiership clubs are on alert about Mitchell’s availability, Dundee United and Hibs among them.

The young centre-back excelled in his short time in Perth, after arriving on deadline day of the January transfer window.

He played 10 times for Simo Valakari’s side and was a key part of a defensive unit that kept six clean sheets in 10 games, one of those against Celtic in a 1-0 victory.

His hamstring injury at Tannadice in April was a big factor in the wheels coming off Saints’ survival bid.

Had Charlton been facing another season in League One, they would likely have kept Mitchell at the Valley.

But, after beating Leyton Orient in last Sunday’s Wembley play-off final, it is understood they view a final loan spell as the best option to get the 20-year-old, highly-rated by boss Nathan Jones, ready for the step-up to England’s second tier.

McDiarmid Park would have been an obvious destination had Saints not been relegated.

However, a number of top-flight sides have Mitchell on their radar.