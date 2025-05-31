Dave Richards reveals Dundee United ‘No 1’ summer plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dave Richards reveals Dundee United ‘No 1’ summer plan

United's back-up goalkeeper had to be patient last season, owing to the form of Jack Walton.

Dave Richards has his sights set on being Dundee United's first choice goalkeeper. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Dave Richards will be working hard this summer to make himself Dundee United’s next “number one”.

The Tangerines stopper had to content himself with a place on the bench for the vast majority of last season, with first pick stopper Jack Walton in top form.

United had hoped to sign Walton on a permanent basis this summer after two successful loan spells at Tannadice.

However, parent club Luton Town have extended his contract by a year, plunging the Tangerines’ plans into doubt.

Richards has a year remaining on his deal at Tannadice and, after helping United to secure their place in Europe while deputising for the injured Walton in the final two matches of the season, he hopes to start next term the way he finished this one.

“It’s always in my head to be number one,” said the 31-year old.

Dave Richards in action for United against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“I work hard every day to make sure I’m in good nick and ready for when the opportunity comes.

“I’ve played the last two games, so fingers crossed I can go away, put my feet up, come back ready  and raring to go for the start of next season.”

On United’s fourth-placed Premiership finish, Richards added: “It’s absolutely brilliant, especially because we just got promoted.

“I don’t know how many newly promoted teams have finished fourth in recent years.

We worked really hard this year for it.”

After featuring twice in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup after signing up last summer, Richards found himself playing second fiddle to Walton.

Despite his lack of game time, United boss Jim Goodwin revealed the Welshman made himself the “life and soul” of the dressing room.

And when his opportunity arrived in the final week of the campaign, with crucial games to come against Rangers and Aberdeen, he couldn’t wait to grasp it.

“From Monday (before United’s clash with the Gers), the manager came over and said that I was playing, so get myself prepared and ready,” explained Richards.

Richards warming up before United’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Brechin last summer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It’s been a long time coming, but, I felt good and I felt confident in goal.

“I was a little bit rusty, but obviously that’s going to be the case having not played for a while.

“Overall I absolutely loved it.”

Richards also loved the scenes at Tannadice after United’s last-day win over Aberdeen, when Tangerines fans joined with their heroes to celebrate qualifying for Europe.

“I had goosebumps,” the goalkeeper said.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, I like this!’ It was really good and to see the fans like that, they all deserve it after what happened a couple of years ago with getting relegated.

“This club deserves to be in Europe. This will be the first for me.

“I’m really, really looking forward to that.

“Fingers crossed I come back in really good shape, ready for pre-season and I have a good go at it.”

