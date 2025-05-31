Dave Richards reveals Dundee United ‘No 1’ summer plan

Dave Richards will be working hard this summer to make himself Dundee United’s next “number one”.

The Tangerines stopper had to content himself with a place on the bench for the vast majority of last season, with first pick stopper Jack Walton in top form.

United had hoped to sign Walton on a permanent basis this summer after two successful loan spells at Tannadice.

However, parent club Luton Town have extended his contract by a year, plunging the Tangerines’ plans into doubt.

Richards has a year remaining on his deal at Tannadice and, after helping United to secure their place in Europe while deputising for the injured Walton in the final two matches of the season, he hopes to start next term the way he finished this one.

“It’s always in my head to be number one,” said the 31-year old.

“I work hard every day to make sure I’m in good nick and ready for when the opportunity comes.

“I’ve played the last two games, so fingers crossed I can go away, put my feet up, come back ready and raring to go for the start of next season.”

On United’s fourth-placed Premiership finish, Richards added: “It’s absolutely brilliant, especially because we just got promoted.

“I don’t know how many newly promoted teams have finished fourth in recent years.

We worked really hard this year for it.”

After featuring twice in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup after signing up last summer, Richards found himself playing second fiddle to Walton.

Despite his lack of game time, United boss Jim Goodwin revealed the Welshman made himself the “life and soul” of the dressing room.

And when his opportunity arrived in the final week of the campaign, with crucial games to come against Rangers and Aberdeen, he couldn’t wait to grasp it.

“From Monday (before United’s clash with the Gers), the manager came over and said that I was playing, so get myself prepared and ready,” explained Richards.

“It’s been a long time coming, but, I felt good and I felt confident in goal.

“I was a little bit rusty, but obviously that’s going to be the case having not played for a while.

“Overall I absolutely loved it.”

Richards also loved the scenes at Tannadice after United’s last-day win over Aberdeen, when Tangerines fans joined with their heroes to celebrate qualifying for Europe.

“I had goosebumps,” the goalkeeper said.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, I like this!’ It was really good and to see the fans like that, they all deserve it after what happened a couple of years ago with getting relegated.

“This club deserves to be in Europe. This will be the first for me.

“I’m really, really looking forward to that.

“Fingers crossed I come back in really good shape, ready for pre-season and I have a good go at it.”