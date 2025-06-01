Mark Ogren shares 2 ways Rangers takeover could benefit Dundee United

Mark Ogren is hopeful the San Francisco 49ers-linked takeover of Rangers will be good for Scottish football.

And Dundee United’s American owner has revealed two ways he believes the Tangerines could benefit.

The purchase of a controlling interest in the Gers by an American consortium linked to the investment arm of NFL giants, the 49ers, has increased the number of US-owned Scottish clubs to seven.

The Ibrox outfit have joined United, Dundee, St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Hibs and Livingston in being chaired from ‘across the pond’, with Aberdeen also owned by a US-based Scot.

And in discussion about his experiences as Tannadice owner, Ogren shared his hopes for how the Rangers buyout could impact the Scottish game.

“I’m hoping the 49ers being involved is going to increase the exposure,” he said.

“But there is definitely scope to increase the revenue. The TV deal is a big thing, but also the culture. The alcohol situation continues to bother me.”

Ogren has spoken on a number of occasions about his belief that fans should be able to buy alcoholic beverages at matches.

St Johnstone’s American owner Adam Webb has echoed his United counterpart’s sentiments.

And nothing has happened to alter Ogren’s position on what, in the States and England, is an entirely normal part of the matchday experience.

“It’s absurd,” said Ogren. “It’s a touchy subject, but it is part of the entertainment value for people who come to matches, and they should be able to buy a beer.”

The United owner also acknowledged the importance to his club of qualifying for Europe, which they did last season for the second time under his ownership.

“Celtic and Rangers are in a different financial class than all of us, quite frankly, but there’s still three European spots in most years that are available. The ramifications of getting into Europe can be really big.”