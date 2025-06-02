Jim Goodwin targeting new Liverpool loan boost as Dundee United boss makes Anfield ‘relationship’ pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin targeting new Liverpool loan boost as Dundee United boss makes Anfield ‘relationship’ pledge

Stephenson helped United secure their return to Europe while on loan from the Anfield giants.

Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson was a stand-out for Dundee United last term, on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin hopes Liverpool can be persuaded to allow Luca Stephenson to return to Dundee United this summer.

But even if the Reds have other plans, the Tangerines boss has identified other Anfield academy targets who could benefit from a season at Tannadice, just as Stephenson did.

The 21-year-old prospect – who was a key member of the United squad who qualified for Europe last season – is entering the final year of his Liverpool contract.

He has expressed his willingness to return to Tannadice, but it remains to be seen how talks with his parent club will progress.

However they go, United’s boss is a fan of Liverpool’s academy and is ready to welcome more prospects to Tannadice.

And he hopes Stephenson’s experiences will help foster the developing relationship of trust between the clubs.

Luca Stephenson roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson made himself a fan favourite at Dundee United. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Goodwin said: “I had a really good conversation in depth with Luca prior to him leaving.

“He was outstanding for us and deservedly won our Young Player of the Year award.

“We missed him towards the end of the season when he was unavailable.

“We missed his energy in the middle of the pitch, his ability to break things up and his desire to get forward.

“I thought it was glaringly obvious that we missed his presence in the middle of the park in some of the games.

“I’d love to bring Luca back, but he’s under contract at Liverpool, so we’ll just need to wait and see what happens with that.

Asked whether he has had any direct discussions with Liverpool about bringing Stephenson back to United, Goodwin was forthright, saying: “No. I speak to their loans manager, Matt Newberry, who I’ve got a good relationship with.

“[Leighton] Clarkson went to Aberdeen, obviously, a couple of years ago [when Goodwin was Dons boss].

“He was really good to deal with again with regards to bringing Luca up.”

Jim Goodwin is on the cusp of leading Dundee United into Europe.
Jim Goodwin wants to ensure the relationship between Dundee United and Liverpool is properly managed. Image: SNS

But the manager also lifted the lid on his plans to bring more Reds prospects to Tannadice, saying: “They’ve got a fantastic academy down there, as you’d imagine, so we’ll try and tap into that again in the summer.

“I’ve already identified a couple of really good ones, but it’s just whether we can get them to Scotland or not.

“It’s a relationship that we’ll continue to try and work on.

“They’re a great club to deal with.

“Luca’s going back down the road speaking positively about his time at Dundee United.

“I think that’s the most important thing when these loans come up.

“When they go back down to England, they’re talking about the Scottish game and about how they got treated at Dundee United in a positive manner.

“That can only stand us in good stead for the summer, when we have to go and try and do something similar.”

