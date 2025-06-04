Ryan Strain identifies key change he must make as Dundee United star targets pre-season springboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Strain identifies key change he must make as Dundee United star targets pre-season springboard

The Tangerines star felt he was left playing catch-up with team-mates last season after getting injured in the summer.

Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Hoping for a strong pre-season: Dundee United's Ryan Strain. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Ryan Strain does not believe Dundee United fans have yet seen him at his best.

But that’s something the determined full-back is aiming to change this season.

Strain arrived at Tannadice last summer having made himself one of St Mirren’s star men – and an Australian internationalist – over the previous two campaigns,

A nasty hamstring injury quickly derailed the 28-year-old’s hopes of getting a full pre-season under his belt with United.

In the following months, he always felt he was playing catch-up.

But after a crucial sit-down with manager Jim Goodwin towards the end of last term, Strain is ready to show everyone at Tannadice what he’s really made of.

“The manager is the one who convinced me to come here,” explained Strain, who only narrowly missed out on making the Australia squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Strain challenges with St Johnstone’s Josh McPake at Tannadice in April. Image: SNS

“Obviously I got injured early and missed the whole of pre-season really, so it’s always hard to catch up.

“The gaffer has always backed me, so as soon as I came back in I’ve been desperate to repay him.

“He’s a great manager.

“We have been changing a few times with wingers and full-backs, when it’s wing-backs it’s about getting the ball into the box.

“I had a meeting with the manager about two months ago and he told me to simplify my game and get back to what I was doing at St Mirren.”

But what had been going wrong for Strain at United?

The answer, he believes, is deceptively simple.

Strain challenges Celtic’s Daizen Maeda. Image: Allan Harvey/SNS

“I think I had been trying too hard,” Strain admits. “I think when I came back from my injury that was the case.

“You try to get your bearings again, you don’t forget what you’re good at but you try too hard and that takes away from the things that brought you success before.

“So I’ve simplified things, just getting past a man then getting the ball into the box.

“I had a few assists [late in the season] so it’s working and I feel good.

“I had six assists and four goals in my first season in Scotland, and I think I had three last season.

“I just want to get a good pre-season, get fitter over the summer and go again.”

More from Dundee United

Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton hails 'some 3 years' at Dundee United as winger opts for English…
Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin targeting new Liverpool loan boost as Dundee United boss makes Anfield 'relationship'…
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid's St Johnstone…
Mark Ogren, Dundee United owner, at Tannadice Park
Mark Ogren shares 2 ways Rangers takeover could benefit Dundee United
Dave Richards has his sights set on being Dundee United's first choice goalkeeper. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dave Richards reveals Dundee United 'No 1' summer plan
a smiling Dave Richards stands on the sidelines in a Dundee United tracksuit.
Dundee United's unsung hero unmasked as Jim Goodwin hails 'life and soul' of dressing…
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed
Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson 'definitely' interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football…
11
Aiming to help United to Europe: Adegboyega
Emmanuel Adegboyega opens up on Dundee United journey: 'I thought Scottish football was RUGBY…
David Babunski contributed to United's European qualification.
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski reveals contract clause role in Dundee United exile as he discusses…
3

Conversation