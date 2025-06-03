Glenn Middleton hails ‘some 3 years’ at Dundee United as winger opts for English switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton hails ‘some 3 years’ at Dundee United as winger opts for English switch

The 25-year-old has opted to try his luck south of the border.

By Sean Hamilton
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton enjoyed his football at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Glenn Middleton has called time on his stint with Dundee United after ‘some 3 years’ at Tannadice.

The winger, who was out of contract this summer, was made an offer to stay at United described by the club as “[reflecting] our desire to retain the winger’s services“.

However, after considering his options, the 25-year-old has decided to take the next step of his career in England, having signed for Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers will compete in EFL League One next season after securing promotion by winning the League Two title last term.

And Middleton, who ultimately made 115 appearances for the Tangerines, hailed his rollercoaster stint at Tannadice on social media.

Dundee United players celebrate Middleton's equaliser
Dundee United players celebrate a Middleton (second left) goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He said on X: “From starting in Europe to finishing in Europe with a relegation and promotion in between, it’s been some 3 years.

“Playing over 100 games for the club has been an honour. To all the staff and players I’ve worked with it’s been a pleasure. Thank you Dundee United FC.”

United, meanwhile, thanked the Doncaster-bound star for his efforts in tangerine, saying: “Dundee United can confirm Glenn Middleton has left the club after opting to join EFL League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

“A contract offer which reflected our desire to retain the winger’s services was made to his representatives, however, after 115 appearances in tangerine, Glenn has decided to bring the curtain down on his United career.

“We’d like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Glenn for his contributions and professionalism during his three-year stint on Tayside, as we wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours.”

