Glenn Middleton hails ‘some 3 years’ at Dundee United as winger opts for English switch

Glenn Middleton has called time on his stint with Dundee United after ‘some 3 years’ at Tannadice.

The winger, who was out of contract this summer, was made an offer to stay at United described by the club as “[reflecting] our desire to retain the winger’s services“.

However, after considering his options, the 25-year-old has decided to take the next step of his career in England, having signed for Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers will compete in EFL League One next season after securing promotion by winning the League Two title last term.

And Middleton, who ultimately made 115 appearances for the Tangerines, hailed his rollercoaster stint at Tannadice on social media.

He said on X: “From starting in Europe to finishing in Europe with a relegation and promotion in between, it’s been some 3 years.

“Playing over 100 games for the club has been an honour. To all the staff and players I’ve worked with it’s been a pleasure. Thank you Dundee United FC.”

United, meanwhile, thanked the Doncaster-bound star for his efforts in tangerine, saying: “Dundee United can confirm Glenn Middleton has left the club after opting to join EFL League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

“A contract offer which reflected our desire to retain the winger’s services was made to his representatives, however, after 115 appearances in tangerine, Glenn has decided to bring the curtain down on his United career.

“We’d like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Glenn for his contributions and professionalism during his three-year stint on Tayside, as we wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours.”