Dundee United flop Mark Birighitti signs two-year deal with Australian top flight side

Ex-Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has put pen to paper on a two-year deal in the Australian top flight.

The former Tangerines man endured a rough spell at Tannadice between 2022 and 2024, during which he failed to endear himself to supporters with a string of under-par performances.

The 34-year-old Aussie returned to his homeland last summer, after his United contract expired.

After spending time with semi-professional side Perth SC, he has now stepped up to the top level of Australian football – the A-League – with Perth Glory.

Returning to a league where he has enjoyed the best spells of his career – and with his hometown club – is an exciting prospect for Birighitti, who has voyed to give his all for his new side.

He said: “Coming back to Australia and playing for my hometown club is where my heart is and I am ready to give everything for the club and play my part in helping them achieve their goals.

“Perth Glory means more than just football.

“It’s about representing my family, fans and everything Perth Glory stands for.

“For me, it’s not just a career move, it’s a personal journey. This city has shaped me into the player I am and I’m proud to be back where it all started.

“I want to give back on the pitch and I am ready to fight for every point for this club.”

Birighitti made 30 appearances for the Tangerines but fell out of favour altogether in his second season with the club.

He was sent on an emergency loan to Kilmarnock in January 2024 but did not feature for the Rugby Park side.