Dundee United flop Mark Birighitti signs two-year deal with Australian top flight side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United flop Mark Birighitti signs two-year deal with Australian top flight side

Birighitti has been back in his home country since being released by United last summer.

By Sean Hamilton
Mark Birighitti on Dunddee United duty
Mark Birighitti in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Ex-Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has put pen to paper on a two-year deal in the Australian top flight.

The former Tangerines man endured a rough spell at Tannadice between 2022 and 2024, during which he failed to endear himself to supporters with a string of under-par performances.

The 34-year-old Aussie returned to his homeland last summer, after his United contract expired.

After spending time with semi-professional side Perth SC, he has now stepped up to the top level of Australian football – the A-League – with Perth Glory.

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti throws away a smoke bomb
Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti throws away a smoke bomb. Image: Ross MacDonald/ SNS Group

Returning to a league where he has enjoyed the best spells of his career – and with his hometown club – is an exciting prospect for Birighitti, who has voyed to give his all for his new side.

He said: “Coming back to Australia and playing for my hometown club is where my heart is and I am ready to give everything for the club and play my part in helping them achieve their goals.

“Perth Glory means more than just football.

“It’s about representing my family, fans and everything Perth Glory stands for.

“For me, it’s not just a career move, it’s a personal journey. This city has shaped me into the player I am and I’m proud to be back where it all started.

“I want to give back on the pitch and I am ready to fight for every point for this club.”

Birighitti made 30 appearances for the Tangerines but fell out of favour altogether in his second season with the club.

He was sent on an emergency loan to Kilmarnock in January 2024 but did not feature for the Rugby Park side.

More from Dundee United

Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain identifies key change he must make as Dundee United star targets pre-season…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton hails 'some 3 years' at Dundee United as winger opts for English…
4
Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin targeting new Liverpool loan boost as Dundee United boss makes Anfield 'relationship'…
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid's St Johnstone…
Mark Ogren, Dundee United owner, at Tannadice Park
Mark Ogren shares 2 ways Rangers takeover could benefit Dundee United
2
Dave Richards has his sights set on being Dundee United's first choice goalkeeper. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dave Richards reveals Dundee United 'No 1' summer plan
a smiling Dave Richards stands on the sidelines in a Dundee United tracksuit.
Dundee United's unsung hero unmasked as Jim Goodwin hails 'life and soul' of dressing…
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed
Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson 'definitely' interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football…
11
Aiming to help United to Europe: Adegboyega
Emmanuel Adegboyega opens up on Dundee United journey: 'I thought Scottish football was RUGBY…

Conversation