Who would you pick for your greatest Dundee United team of all time?

Who were the best-ever players to play for Dundee United?

Lifelong Arab and former club historian Tom Cairns watched his first United game in September 1961 during the era of Doug Smith and Dennis Gillespie.

Jerry Kerr turned United into a top-flight European team in the 1960s.

Legends were established.

The Tangerines dismantled Barcelona and Juventus in the Fairs Cup in 1966, before Jim McLean took over in the 1970s and guided the club to unimaginable success.

New names were added to Tannadice folklore.

Paul Hegarty, David Narey, Ralph Milne and Paul Sturrock became gods.

Guido van de Kamp, Gordan Petric, Andy McLaren, Christian Dailly and Craig Brewster became latter day-greats when United won the Scottish Cup in 1994.

Craig Conway became a hero in 2010 when the trophy returned to Tannadice.

They are among the all-time greats but how many others have you forgotten?

We asked Tom to pick his all-time United XI in a 4-4-2 formation, along with five substitutes, and highlight some of the players who didn’t make the cut.

Is this United’s greatest team?

Goalkeeper – Don MacKay

MacKay played for United from 1962 to 1972.

Tom said: “He was confident, brave and a great shot-stopper.

“For many years he shared the goalkeeping duties with Sandy Davie.”

Right-back – Richard Gough

Gough was part of the league-winning side in 1983.

“He was athletic, excellent in the air and very dependable,” said Tom.

“Gough combined well with Ralph Milne and played for United from 1980-1986.”

Left-back – Jimmy Briggs

Dundonian Jimmy Briggs was a hard-tackling left-back and former captain of the team who played for the Tangerines from 1955 to 1970.

Tom said: “At times he played up front and scored over 30 goals – mostly penalties.

“He was even an emergency goalkeeper on occasion.”

Centre-back – Paul Hegarty

Paul Hegarty won the League Cup in 1979 and 1980 and the league in 1983.

He served United over 700 times and scored 82 goals.

Tom said: “He was commanding in aerial duels and scored his fair share of goals.

“Hegarty was a Scotland international and United’s greatest captain.”

Centre-back – David Narey

David Narey made his United debut on November 21 1973 at home to Falkirk in a 2-1 win and spent 22 glorious and trophy-laden years at Tannadice.

Tom said: “He was elegant, skilful and always there when needed.

“Narey was a class act and famously scored against Brazil for Scotland.”

Midfield – Billy Kirkwood

Kirkwood won double League Cups and the 1983 league championship.

“He was hard-working, hard-tackling and could score a goal,” said Tom.

“Billy was one of those players you didn’t appreciate until he wasn’t there.”

Midfield – Jim McInally

Jim McInally signed from Coventry City in 1986 and was part of the side that got to the 1987 Uefa Cup final and won a 1994 Scottish Cup medal.

“Another hard-working and committed player who took no prisoners,” said Tom.

“Jim wouldn’t cuddle up to opposition players at the end of a game if things hadn’t gone well for United – he ran off the park and straight up the tunnel.

“He was there to win and he did.”

Winger – Ralph Milne

The prodigiously talented Ralph Milne is the club’s record European goalscorer.

He made 286 appearances and scored 75 goals.

“A hugely talented and exciting player,” said Tom.

“Electric pace and could take the ball past the best of defenders.

“He was also a great goalscorer.”

Winger – Eamonn Bannon

Eamonn Bannon signed for United in October 1979 from Chelsea.

“He was signed just two months before the first League Cup win,” said Tom.

“Bannon was the final piece in the jigsaw of success.

“He was exciting when running at the opposition.”

Striker – Finn Dossing

Dossing signed from Danish club Viborg in 1964.

He became a cult hero.

Tom said: “He was one of several Scandinavians who changed the club’s fortunes.

“Quite simply, he scored goals – lots of goals.”

Striker – Paul Sturrock

Paul Sturrock signed for United in July 1974 and his career coincided with the most successful period in the club’s history.

“Another exciting player who ran at defenders continuously,” said Tom.

“Scored and made many goals for United during the Jim McLean era including five in one game against Morton in the league in November 1984.”

Substitutes – Hamish McAlpine

Hamish the Goalie took over from MacKay and kept goal for 14 years.

He was immortalised in song by singer Michael Marra for his 1983 testimonial.

“An absolute character, who, for a short time, took United’s penalties,” said Tom.

Gordan Petric

Petric signed from Partizan Belgrade in November 1993.

“He was a classy central defender,” said Tom.

“Unflappable under pressure and a key player in our 1994 Scottish Cup win.”

Andy Rolland

Rolland was a full-back who played for United from 1967 to 1978.

Tom said: “Thrilling runs brought goals from this legend at Tannadice.

“He was a hard tackling and committed player.”

Dennis Gillespie

Gillespie played inside-forward and signed for United in 1959.

Tom said: “He was the first United player to win international honours whilst at United, after being chosen to play for the Scottish League against Ireland.

“Totally reliable and helped establish the club in the First Division.”

Kjell Olofsson

Olofsson was signed by Tommy McLean in 1996.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in January 2012.

Tom said: “He was an exciting goalscorer over three years at Tannadice.”

Who were the players who didn’t make Tom’s bench, though?

Tom’s long-list included centre-back Doug Smith, left-back Maurice Malpas, winger Orjan Persson and strikers Andy Gray, Kevin Gallacher and Davie Dodds.

Manager – Jim McLean

Was there ever a doubt who the manager would be?

Tom explained: “Given the success United had with Jim McLean at the helm, there should only be one choice.

“He is my choice for the outstanding talent he nurtured and such tactical knowledge.

“But for Jerry Kerr to miss out seems a shame.

“He contributed a wonderful amount to establish United in the top league.”

Tom said pulling together his greatest side was a difficult task.

So what do you make of Tom’s XI?

What would your team be?

Let us know.