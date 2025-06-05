Dundee United FC: Key dates for Tangerines fans ahead of 2025/26 season

Dundee United are set for a busy summer ahead of what promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled opening to the new season.

The Tangerines will discover against whom they’ll kick-off their Premiership campaign when the league fixtures are released on June 20.

But United are also preparing for European football thanks to their fourth placed top flight finish last season.

They will discover their Europa Conference League second qualifying round opponents on June 18, by which time the summer transfer window will be open, and Jim Goodwin’s squad should be beginning to take its new shape.

Courier Sport has all the important dates you need ahead of a season that could quickly turn into a thriller.

Dundee United key dates

Thursday, June 12: Scottish transfer window opens.

Wednesday, June 18: Europa Conference League, second qualifying round draw.

Friday, June 20: SPFL Premiership fixtures released

Saturday, June 28: Brechin City (A), pre-season friendly, 2pm.

Monday, June 30: United’s ‘Early Bird’ season ticket renewal window closes.

Thursday, July 3: Full-price season tickets on sale.

Monday, July 21: Europa Conference League, third qualifying round draw.

Thursday, July 24: Europa Conference League, second qualifying round, first leg tie.

Thursday, July 31: Europa Conference League, second qualifying round, second leg tie.

Saturday & Sunday, August 2 & 3: Scottish Premiership opening weekend

Monday, August 4: Europa Conference League, play-off round draw.

Thursday, August 7: Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, first leg tie.

Thursday, August 14: Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, second leg tie.

Saturday & Sunday, August 16 & 17: Premier Sports Cup, second round ties

Thursday, August 21: Europa Conference League, play-off round, first leg tie.

Thursday, August 28: Europa Conference League, play-off round, second leg tie.

Friday, August 29: Scottish transfer window closes.

Saturday & Sunday, September 20 & 21: Premier Sports Cup, quarter-finals.

Saturday & Sunday, November 1 & 2: Premier Sports Cup, semi-finals.

Sunday, December 14: Premier Sports Cup Final.