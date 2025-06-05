Dundee United FC: Key dates for Tangerines fans ahead of 2025/26 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United FC: Key dates for Tangerines fans ahead of 2025/26 season

United are preparing to fight on three domestic and one European front next term.

Dundee United fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
Dundee United fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United are set for a busy summer ahead of what promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled opening to the new season.

The Tangerines will discover against whom they’ll kick-off their Premiership campaign when the league fixtures are released on June 20.

But United are also preparing for European football thanks to their fourth placed top flight finish last season.

They will discover their Europa Conference League second qualifying round opponents on June 18, by which time the summer transfer window will be open, and Jim Goodwin’s squad should be beginning to take its new shape.

Courier Sport has all the important dates you need ahead of a season that could quickly turn into a thriller.

Dundee United know their European entry point next term
United know their European entry point next season. Image: SNS

Dundee United key dates

Thursday, June 12: Scottish transfer window opens.

Wednesday, June 18: Europa Conference League, second qualifying round draw.

Friday, June 20: SPFL Premiership fixtures released

Saturday, June 28: Brechin City (A), pre-season friendly, 2pm.

Monday, June 30: United’s ‘Early Bird’ season ticket renewal window closes.

Thursday, July 3: Full-price season tickets on sale.

Monday, July 21: Europa Conference League, third qualifying round draw.

Thursday, July 24: Europa Conference League, second qualifying round, first leg tie.

Thursday, July 31: Europa Conference League, second qualifying round, second leg tie.

Saturday & Sunday, August 2 & 3: Scottish Premiership opening weekend

Monday, August 4: Europa Conference League, play-off round draw.

Thursday, August 7: Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, first leg tie.

Thursday, August 14: Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, second leg tie.

Saturday & Sunday, August 16 & 17: Premier Sports Cup, second round ties

Thursday, August 21: Europa Conference League, play-off round, first leg tie.

Thursday, August 28: Europa Conference League, play-off round, second leg tie.

Friday, August 29: Scottish transfer window closes.

Saturday & Sunday, September 20 & 21: Premier Sports Cup, quarter-finals.

Saturday & Sunday, November 1 & 2: Premier Sports Cup, semi-finals.

Sunday, December 14: Premier Sports Cup Final.

More from Dundee United

Mark Birighitti on Dunddee United duty
Dundee United flop Mark Birighitti signs two-year deal with Australian top flight side
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain identifies key change he must make as Dundee United star targets pre-season…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton hails 'some 3 years' at Dundee United as winger opts for English…
5
Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin targeting new Liverpool loan boost as Dundee United boss makes Anfield 'relationship'…
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid's St Johnstone…
Mark Ogren, Dundee United owner, at Tannadice Park
Mark Ogren shares 2 ways Rangers takeover could benefit Dundee United
2
Dave Richards has his sights set on being Dundee United's first choice goalkeeper. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dave Richards reveals Dundee United 'No 1' summer plan
a smiling Dave Richards stands on the sidelines in a Dundee United tracksuit.
Dundee United's unsung hero unmasked as Jim Goodwin hails 'life and soul' of dressing…
Dundee United's head of recruitment Ross Goodwin
What Ross Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as EFL boss endorsement revealed
Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson 'definitely' interested in Dundee manager job as ex-United gaffer targets Scottish football…
11

Conversation