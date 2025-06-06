Dundee United Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as ‘fantastic addition’ after finding new club The Tannadice title-winner was released at the end of last season. By Reporter June 6 2025, 10:04am June 6 2025, 10:04am Share Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as ‘fantastic addition’ after finding new club Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5261954/dundee-united-declan-gallagher-fantastic-addition-new-club/ Copy Link 0 comment Declan Gallagher has found a new club after leaving Dundee United. Image: SNS Former Dundee United star Declan Gallagher is back in the Championship after signing for Ross County. The nine-time Scotland international departed Tannadice at the end of last season following two successful years with the Tangerines. A leader in defence, Gallagher played a major role in the club’s Championship title win before doing so again in their impressive fourth-placed Premiership finish last term. He signed off at United in style with a crucial equaliser against Aberdeen on the final day as the Tangerines finished ahead of the Dons. Declan Gallagher inspired United’s comeback against the Dons, now he has found a new club. Image: SNS Now Gallagher is back in the Championship aiming for the fourth promotion of his career. On signing the defender, Ross County boss Don Cowie said: “Declan joining us is a fantastic addition to the group. “We have had a number of players depart and this marks the first step in rebuilding the squad. “He brings a wealth of experience in the Scottish game and has recently won the Scottish Championship with Dundee United, which is ultimately our aim for this season.” Gallagher has signed a one-year deal with the Staggies.
