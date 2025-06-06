Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as ‘fantastic addition’ after finding new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as ‘fantastic addition’ after finding new club

The Tannadice title-winner was released at the end of last season.

By Reporter
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher has found a new club after leaving Dundee United. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United star Declan Gallagher is back in the Championship after signing for Ross County.

The nine-time Scotland international departed Tannadice at the end of last season following two successful years with the Tangerines.

A leader in defence, Gallagher played a major role in the club’s Championship title win before doing so again in their impressive fourth-placed Premiership finish last term.

He signed off at United in style with a crucial equaliser against Aberdeen on the final day as the Tangerines finished ahead of the Dons.

Declan Gallagher inspired United's comeback, as he has inspired so many victories over the past two seasons
Declan Gallagher inspired United’s comeback against the Dons, now he has found a new club. Image: SNS

Now Gallagher is back in the Championship aiming for the fourth promotion of his career.

On signing the defender, Ross County boss Don Cowie said: “Declan joining us is a fantastic addition to the group.

“We have had a number of players depart and this marks the first step in rebuilding the squad.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the Scottish game and has recently won the Scottish Championship with Dundee United, which is ultimately our aim for this season.”

Gallagher has signed a one-year deal with the Staggies.

