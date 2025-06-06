Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as ‘fantastic addition’ after finding new club

Former Dundee United star Declan Gallagher is back in the Championship after signing for Ross County.

The nine-time Scotland international departed Tannadice at the end of last season following two successful years with the Tangerines.

A leader in defence, Gallagher played a major role in the club’s Championship title win before doing so again in their impressive fourth-placed Premiership finish last term.

He signed off at United in style with a crucial equaliser against Aberdeen on the final day as the Tangerines finished ahead of the Dons.

Now Gallagher is back in the Championship aiming for the fourth promotion of his career.

On signing the defender, Ross County boss Don Cowie said: “Declan joining us is a fantastic addition to the group.

“We have had a number of players depart and this marks the first step in rebuilding the squad.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the Scottish game and has recently won the Scottish Championship with Dundee United, which is ultimately our aim for this season.”

Gallagher has signed a one-year deal with the Staggies.