Dundee United set to swoop for 6ft 5in Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu

Dundee United are set to sign towering Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu.

The Tangerines have agreed a deal with Croatian side NK Istra for the highly-rated 22-year-old, who has four caps for his country.

Courier Sport understands United will not have to pay a fee for Iovu’s transfer, with the player set to to sign a multi-year contract.

He is expected at Tannadice next week to conclude the move.

After coming through the youth ranks at Calgliari, of Italy’s Serie A, he signed for Venezia in Serie B and was immediately loaned to Istra in Croatia.

The Croatian side snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2022, by which time he had made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Austria.

After his first season as a permanent Istra player, he was loaned to Alaves B in Portugal, where he caught United’s eye last season.

At 6ft 5in, Iovu will add significant stature to United’s back-line, which will be especially valuable following Declan Gallagher’s departure.

Courier Sport understands United are working hard to finalise deals with a number of other targets, with boss Jim Goodwin keen to have the majority of his squad in place well before their first European match on July 24.