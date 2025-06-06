Dundee United set to swoop for 6ft 5in Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United set to swoop for 6ft 5in Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu

The Tangerines have agreed a deal to bring the 22-year-old defender to Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United bound Iurie Iovu in action for Moldova. Image: YouTube
Dundee United are set to sign towering Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu.

The Tangerines have agreed a deal with Croatian side NK Istra for the highly-rated 22-year-old, who has four caps for his country.

Courier Sport understands United will not have to pay a fee for Iovu’s transfer, with the player set to to sign a multi-year contract.

He is expected at Tannadice next week to conclude the move.

After coming through the youth ranks at Calgliari, of Italy’s Serie A, he signed for Venezia in Serie B and was immediately loaned to Istra in Croatia.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is set to welcome the club’s first summer signing to Tannadice. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

The Croatian side snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2022, by which time he had made his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Austria.

After his first season as a permanent Istra player, he was loaned to Alaves B in Portugal, where he caught United’s eye last season.

At 6ft 5in, Iovu will add significant stature to United’s back-line, which will be especially valuable following Declan Gallagher’s departure.

Courier Sport understands United are working hard to finalise deals with a number of other targets, with boss Jim Goodwin keen to have the majority of his squad in place well before their first European match on July 24.

