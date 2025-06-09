Sam Dalby makes League One switch after Dundee United heroics

Former Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby has joined English League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Dalby, 25, enjoyed a sensational campaign at Tannadice last term, notching 15 goals to fire the Tangerines to European qualification and earning a place in PFA Scotland’s team of the year.

He turned down an extended deal with parent club Wrexham to try his luck as a free agent.

And predictably, the battle for his services was fierce following a prolific season in the Scottish Premiership, with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic showing strong interest.

United, meanwhile, made no secret of their desire to bring the player back to Tannadice on a permanent deal, but the spending power of clubs south of the border meant that it was always a long shot.

And that was confirmed on Monday when Dalby completed a switch to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, penning a four-year contract.

Dalby said: “I had a good time in Scotland and played a lot of games. That’s what I needed to do and, thankfully, that’s what has got me here, now.

“Choosing Bolton Wanderers feels like the right move for my career, especially with the direction the club is heading. I can’t wait to get out on the pitch and perform for our fans.”

And the former Southend, Morecambe and Leyton Orient man is determined to play a part in another successful season as Bolton target promotion under Steven Schumacher in the upcoming campaign.

He added: “I’m under no illusions about what the club is trying to do next season. We are trying to get promoted and I am looking forward to going out there every week and doing my best.”