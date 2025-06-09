Sam Dalby makes League One switch after Dundee United heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby makes League One switch after Dundee United heroics

Dalby was a huge part in securing Europa Conference League qualification for the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United
Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby has joined English League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Dalby, 25, enjoyed a sensational campaign at Tannadice last term, notching 15 goals to fire the Tangerines to European qualification and earning a place in PFA Scotland’s team of the year.

He turned down an extended deal with parent club Wrexham to try his luck as a free agent.

And predictably, the battle for his services was fierce following a prolific season in the Scottish Premiership, with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic showing strong interest.

Sam Dalby has been a smash hit this season
Dalby was a smash hit in Scotland. Image: SNS

United, meanwhile, made no secret of their desire to bring the player back to Tannadice on a permanent deal, but the spending power of clubs south of the border meant that it was always a long shot.

And that was confirmed on Monday when Dalby completed a switch to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, penning a four-year contract.

Dalby said: “I had a good time in Scotland and played a lot of games. That’s what I needed to do and, thankfully, that’s what has got me here, now.

“Choosing Bolton Wanderers feels like the right move for my career, especially with the direction the club is heading. I can’t wait to get out on the pitch and perform for our fans.”

And the former Southend, Morecambe and Leyton Orient man is determined to play a part in another successful season as Bolton target promotion under Steven Schumacher in the upcoming campaign.

He added: “I’m under no illusions about what the club is trying to do next season. We are trying to get promoted and I am looking forward to going out there every week and doing my best.”

