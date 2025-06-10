Dundee United seal Iurie Iovu deal as Jim Goodwin hails ‘fearless’ stopper

Dundee United have completed the signing of towering Moldova international Iurie Iovu.

The 6ft5ins central defender has penned a two-year deal with the Tannadice outfit, with no transfer fee involved, and becomes the club’s second capture in 24 hours following the arrival of Zac Sapsford.

The Terrors hold an option for a further season, should Iovu thrive.

Iovu, 22, joins from Croatian side NK Istra, while he has also been on the books of Zimbru Chisinau, Cagliari, Venezia and Alaves B.

The first Moldovan to ever join United, Iovu boasts four senior caps and is hopeful the switch to Scotland could help him cement a regular place with the national side.

‘Dominant’

United boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s official website: “Iurie is a player we identified as one of our first targets for the summer window thanks to his dominant displays across three different European countries.

“He is a committed and fearless defender with an infectious level of controlled aggression when carrying out his duties, and boasts the ideal set of physical attributes to thrive in the Scottish Premiership.

“Iurie also has the potential to develop into a fantastic asset for the club further down the line. In the short-term however, we have unwavering confidence in his ability to strengthen our backline across the next few seasons.”