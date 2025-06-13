Dundee United set for Eredivisie test as preparations for European return are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United set for Eredivisie test as preparations for European return are revealed

The Tangerines will jet out to the Netherlands for a week of graft.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United fans now know what pre-season has in store.
Dundee United will cross swords with Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle during a Dutch training camp as the Terrors gear up for their return to European competition.

The Tangerines will jet out to the Netherlands on July 7 for a week of graft, culminating a friendly against the top-flight outfit who were fired to a 10th-place finish by the 14 goals of on-loan Hibs man Dylan Vente last term.

The encounter will take place at the Sportpark Bovenmolen in Oldebroek.

United’s sole home test of pre-season will be the visit of English League Two side Oldham Athletic, managed by ex-Terrors’ gaffer Micky Mellon, to Tannadice on July 19th.

Jim Goodwin wants more from his Dundee United stars in the run-in
Jim Goodwin has plenty to ponder as he seeks to rebuild, and gel, a new-look squad. Image: SNS

Those showdowns are in addition to United’s previously announced friendlies against Brechin City, Arbroath and St Johnstone; all with a view to be fit and firing for United’s Europa Conference League campaign kicking off on July 24.

Dundee United’s pre-season in full

June 19: Players report for pre-season.

June 28, 2pm: Brechin City, Glebe Park.

July 5, 2pm: Arbroath, Gayfield Park.

July 7 – July 12: Training Camp in the Netherlands.

July 11, 7pm local: PEC Zwolle, Sportpark Bovenmolen.

July 15, 7.30pm: St Johnstone, McDiarmid Park.

July 19, 2pm: Oldham Athletic, Tannadice Park.

Conversation