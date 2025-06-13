Dundee United set for Eredivisie test as preparations for European return are revealed

Dundee United will cross swords with Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle during a Dutch training camp as the Terrors gear up for their return to European competition.

The Tangerines will jet out to the Netherlands on July 7 for a week of graft, culminating a friendly against the top-flight outfit who were fired to a 10th-place finish by the 14 goals of on-loan Hibs man Dylan Vente last term.

The encounter will take place at the Sportpark Bovenmolen in Oldebroek.

United’s sole home test of pre-season will be the visit of English League Two side Oldham Athletic, managed by ex-Terrors’ gaffer Micky Mellon, to Tannadice on July 19th.

Those showdowns are in addition to United’s previously announced friendlies against Brechin City, Arbroath and St Johnstone; all with a view to be fit and firing for United’s Europa Conference League campaign kicking off on July 24.

Dundee United’s pre-season in full

June 19: Players report for pre-season.

June 28, 2pm: Brechin City, Glebe Park.

July 5, 2pm: Arbroath, Gayfield Park.

July 7 – July 12: Training Camp in the Netherlands.

July 11, 7pm local: PEC Zwolle, Sportpark Bovenmolen.

July 15, 7.30pm: St Johnstone, McDiarmid Park.

July 19, 2pm: Oldham Athletic, Tannadice Park.