LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must not lose Scottish heart

Dundee United and Jim Goodwin have a crucial summer transfer window.

But they must be careful.

They face a difficult second season in the Premiership after over-achieving on return to the top flight.

You only have to look over the road to see what can happen in the next campaign.

There is a squad overhaul set to begin. Key players left at the end of last season and will need replaced.

The first player expected to arrive is Moldovan international Iurie Iovu.

Goodwin’s record over the past few seasons of plucking players out of Europe has been good.

Hopefully this is another gem.

However, I do hope they don’t go losing the Scottish heart to the squad.

Scottish heart

Guys like Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt were crucial in fostering the mentality that made United so hard to beat last season.

All three of those have left, Glenn Middleton is also heading for pastures new.

They were all key men last term. All four of them Scottish, too.

Replacing them will be hard but I do hope there is a homegrown feel to the replacements coming in.

It’s a trend I have noticed across the division – Hibs sign an Austrian keeper, Aberdeen go for a few Australians and a German defender, Hearts are signing Norwegians, Belgians and Greeks.

We’ll see a mix of all nationalities in the Premiership next term.

But fewer Scottish players isn’t a good sign. Just look at the national team right now, there are not many players from the top flight featuring for Scotland.

And we’re not exactly excelling on the international front either.

Driving

From Dundee United’s perspective, they may feel they have to shop abroad to be able to compete again in the top six.

What I hope they haven’t thrown away is that ability to grind out results.

I think you really need guys that know the league to help do that.

Gallagher and Docherty in particular were leaders in driving the kind of mentality that pushed the Tangerines back into Europe.

I was a little surprised to see Gallagher going back to the Championship with Ross County but that does show the ambition in Dingwall to come straight back up.

He could have stayed in the Premiership and I’ve no doubt Docherty could do as well if the right offer is there.

Expectation

United now have to find others who can do that and that is not easy.

Everything is about balance for any football manager. Last season had a good balanced squad in terms of quality, experience, youth and variety.

It’s going to be tough for Jim Goodwin to rebuild that this time around.

But people will expect United to kick on. They overachieved last season but now fans expect improvement again.

That’s the nature of the game.

They have set themselves such a high standard it’s going to be tough to live up to it.

It’s a crucial, crucial summer at Tannadice.