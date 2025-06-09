Dundee United set for St Johnstone test as Tayside foes agree pre-season tussle

St Johnstone will face Dundee United at McDiarmid Park as the Tayside rivals step up preparations for the new campaign.

The fixture will take place on July 15, with a 7.30pm kick-off, squeezed between the Saintees’ Premier Sports Cup games against East Kilbride and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Simo Valakari’s side will also welcome newly-promoted Premiership outfit Falkirk to Perth on July 8, with a 7.30pm start time. That adds to the previously announced trip to Forfar Athletic on July 5.

United’s trip to McDiarmid comes just nine days before the Tangerines’ first Europa Conference League qualifier.

United will also play games against Brechin City (June 28) and Arbroath (July 5), with futher fixtures still to be announced.