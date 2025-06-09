Dundee United set for St Johnstone test as Tayside foes agree pre-season tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United set for St Johnstone test as Tayside foes agree pre-season tussle

Simo Valakari's men will also cross swords with Falkirk.

By Alan Temple
Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him.
United and the Perth Saints do battle last term. Image: SNS

St Johnstone will face Dundee United at McDiarmid Park as the Tayside rivals step up preparations for the new campaign.

The fixture will take place on July 15, with a 7.30pm kick-off, squeezed between the Saintees’ Premier Sports Cup games against East Kilbride and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Simo Valakari’s side will also welcome newly-promoted Premiership outfit Falkirk to Perth on July 8, with a 7.30pm start time. That adds to the previously announced trip to Forfar Athletic on July 5.  

United’s trip to McDiarmid comes just nine days before the Tangerines’ first Europa Conference League qualifier.

United will also play games against Brechin City (June 28) and Arbroath (July 5), with futher fixtures still to be announced.

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United
Sam Dalby makes League One switch after Dundee United heroics
Dundee United fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
Dundee United FC: Key dates for Tangerines fans ahead of 2025/26 season
All smiles: Ross Docherty, right, and Glenn Middleton prior to kick-off at Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must not lose Scottish heart
A beaming Vicko Sevelj against Dundee.
Vicko Sevelj: Dundee United player of year makes bold prediction ahead of maiden European…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and Dundee counterpart Steven Pressley both require plenty of new signings. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Paper thin squads at Tannadice and Dens need attention NOW
2
Dundee United bound Iurie Iovu in action for Moldova. Image: YouTube
Dundee United set to swoop for 6ft 5in Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu
2
Sam McClelland walking into McDiarmid Park for a game.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland suffers injury setback
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as 'fantastic addition' after finding new club
5
Mark Birighitti on Dunddee United duty
Dundee United flop Mark Birighitti signs two-year deal with Australian top flight side
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain identifies key change he must make as Dundee United star targets pre-season…

Conversation