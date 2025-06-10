Dundee United swoop for Aussie striker Zac Sapsford – with next arrival imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United swoop for Aussie striker Zac Sapsford – with next arrival imminent

The 22-year-old has joined the Tangerines on a deal until 2028.

By Alan Temple
Zac Sapsford, pictured, in full flow for Western Sydney Wanderers.
Sapsford, pictured, in full flow for Western Sydney Wanderers. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United have snapped up Australian prospect Zac Sapsford after the all-action forward opted to leave Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sapsford, 22, has penned a three-year contract with the Tangerines.

He is fresh from his most productive campaign in the A-League, notching nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances as the Wanderers finished fourth in the regular standings.

They reached the playoffs before losing out to Melbourne Victory.

Sapsford shone alongside Nicolas Milanovic – who joined Aberdeen for a six-figure fee this summer – in a youthful, dynamic front-three with Brandon Borello.

Zac Sapsford in action earlier this season
Zac Sapsford in action earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Sapsford was on the books of the Sydneysiders for three years, having crossed the city divide from Sydney FC in 2022. He proceeded to score FIVE goals in six derbies against the Sky Blues, assuring cult hero status.

It is hoped Sapsford will bring work ethic and mobility to the United attack, while he was named ‘Playmaker of the Year’ at the A-League end of season awards for 2025.

Killer instinct

United boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “He’s a dynamic forward with a killer instinct in the final third, off both feet or with his head. He also has the awareness to intelligently bring his teammates into play.

“We feel he’s someone that will get our supporters out of their seats and we can rely on in big moments given his mentality and track record in those situations.

“Zac immediately bought into our vision for him and his development. I’m looking forward to closely monitoring his progression during his time in tangerine.”

More players to come for Terrors

Sapsford becomes United’s first capture of what promises to be a busy summer. The arrival of Moldova international Iurie Iovu likely to be rubber-stamped in the next 24 hours.

Zac Sapsford tests the keeper in a contest against Melbourne City.
Sapsford tests the keeper in a contest against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

United head of recruitment Ross Goodwin added: “We fought off stiff competition from across the globe for his signature, so we’re incredibly pleased to have the deal over the line so early in the window.

“We look forward to unveiling more exciting new signings for United fans to enjoy watching throughout the forthcoming seasons.”

More from Dundee United

a photo montage of former Dundee United FC players Eamonn Bannon, David Narey and Paul Sturrock, each wearing the Tannadice Park club's distinctive tangerine-coloured tops
Who would you pick for your greatest Dundee United team of all time?
8
Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United
Sam Dalby makes League One switch after Dundee United heroics
2
Dundee United fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
Dundee United FC: Key dates for Tangerines fans ahead of 2025/26 season
All smiles: Ross Docherty, right, and Glenn Middleton prior to kick-off at Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must not lose Scottish heart
Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him.
Dundee United set for St Johnstone test as Tayside foes agree pre-season tussle
A beaming Vicko Sevelj against Dundee.
Vicko Sevelj: Dundee United player of year makes bold prediction ahead of maiden European…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and Dundee counterpart Steven Pressley both require plenty of new signings. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Paper thin squads at Tannadice and Dens need attention NOW
2
Dundee United bound Iurie Iovu in action for Moldova. Image: YouTube
Dundee United set to swoop for 6ft 5in Moldovan international defender Iurie Iovu
2
Sam McClelland walking into McDiarmid Park for a game.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland suffers injury setback
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Ex-Dundee United star Declan Gallagher hailed as 'fantastic addition' after finding new club
5

Conversation