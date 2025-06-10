Dundee United swoop for Aussie striker Zac Sapsford – with next arrival imminent

Dundee United have snapped up Australian prospect Zac Sapsford after the all-action forward opted to leave Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sapsford, 22, has penned a three-year contract with the Tangerines.

He is fresh from his most productive campaign in the A-League, notching nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances as the Wanderers finished fourth in the regular standings.

They reached the playoffs before losing out to Melbourne Victory.

Sapsford shone alongside Nicolas Milanovic – who joined Aberdeen for a six-figure fee this summer – in a youthful, dynamic front-three with Brandon Borello.

Sapsford was on the books of the Sydneysiders for three years, having crossed the city divide from Sydney FC in 2022. He proceeded to score FIVE goals in six derbies against the Sky Blues, assuring cult hero status.

It is hoped Sapsford will bring work ethic and mobility to the United attack, while he was named ‘Playmaker of the Year’ at the A-League end of season awards for 2025.

Killer instinct

United boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “He’s a dynamic forward with a killer instinct in the final third, off both feet or with his head. He also has the awareness to intelligently bring his teammates into play.

“We feel he’s someone that will get our supporters out of their seats and we can rely on in big moments given his mentality and track record in those situations.

“Zac immediately bought into our vision for him and his development. I’m looking forward to closely monitoring his progression during his time in tangerine.”

More players to come for Terrors

Sapsford becomes United’s first capture of what promises to be a busy summer. The arrival of Moldova international Iurie Iovu likely to be rubber-stamped in the next 24 hours.

United head of recruitment Ross Goodwin added: “We fought off stiff competition from across the globe for his signature, so we’re incredibly pleased to have the deal over the line so early in the window.

“We look forward to unveiling more exciting new signings for United fans to enjoy watching throughout the forthcoming seasons.”