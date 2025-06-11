Who is Zac Sapsford? Dundee United’s new derby specialist with Juan Mata secret handshake

Dundee United have bolstered their strike options with the capture of Australian forward Zac Sapsford.

The energetic attacker became the Tangerines’ first summer signing on Tuesday afternoon, sounding the starter’s pistol on what is guaranteed to be a busy period of recruitment.

But what can eager Arabs expect?

From his penchant for a goal on derby day to his friendship with Juan Mata, Courier Sport profiles the man from Sydney.

Chester, futsal and international recognition

This will not be Sapsford’s first foray into the British game, albeit the last was rather brief – linking up with the Chester academy in 2019.

Aside from that stint in Cheshire, his development took place in his home city of Sydney, crafting a burgeoning reputation as one to watch amid the Hakoah Sydney City East youth ranks.

Football was combined with futsal as he honed his skills, with Sapsford also linking up with the Australia U/17 set-up.

Goals flowed at state league level (semi-professional), eventually catching the eye of city big guns Sydney FC in 2021.

Sapsford’s progress would prove to be inextricably linked to the Sky Blues – but not in the way he might have imagined when first joining the club.

A derby day hero: ‘The best feeling in the world’

The tireless frontman didn’t make a single appearance for Sydney FC.

He was prolific in their U/23 side, but hungry for the opportunity to make his bow in the professional game.

Sapsford found that opportunity just 18 miles across the city, joining fierce rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

And he appears to have an extra spring in his step every time derby day rolls around.

Sapsford’s maiden professional goal came against Sydney FC, with the fresh-faced forward notching a 77th minute winner in November 2023 after climbing from the bench – silencing the Allianz Arena.

Reflecting upon his unforgettable cameo, he said: “I don’t think I could feel any better. It’s quite surreal to be honest. Looking around when I scored that goal was the best feeling in the world.”

Since then, Sapsford has found the net FIVE times in six games against Sydney FC – 42% of his total goals in senior football. If his derby day efficacy continues in Dundee, the Arabs will have a new hero.

‘Secret handshake’ with a European champion

Although still very early in his career, Sapsford can say he has played alongside a Premier League, Champions League and European Championship winner following his campaign sharing a dressing room with Juan Mata last term.

Indeed, he was quizzed about his “secret handshake” with the Spain legend during a glitzy awards ceremony last month – much to his own confusion. You can view that moment here.

While not possessing the same pedigree as Mata, Sapsford has already starred alongside players with plenty of promise, most notably Nicolas Milanovic who has joined Aberdeen in a six-figure deal.

Milanovic made history by becoming the first Wanderer to win the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal, presented to the A-League player of the year. It will be fascinating to see him cross swords with erstwhile teammate Sapsford next term.

The sublime and ridiculous

Sapsford also grabbed a gong at the Dolan Warren Awards (the A-League’s end of season ceremony) for “playmaker of the year” courtesy of his sumptuous back-heel to tee up Jack Clisby to score against Central Coast Mariners.

That classy assist can be viewed here.

While capable of the sublime, Sapsford also benefited from the ridiculous.

He scored one of the most preposterous goals anywhere in the world last term, tapping into an empty net after Anthony Pantazopoulos’s booming goal kick travelled the length of the pitch and looped over calamity Central Coast Mariners keeper Adam Pavlesic.

The strike has been viewed more than 13 MILLION times.

Will Sapsford produce any viral moments at Tannadice?