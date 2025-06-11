Who is Zac Sapsford? Dundee United’s new derby specialist with Juan Mata secret handshake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who is Zac Sapsford? Dundee United’s new derby specialist with Juan Mata secret handshake

Sapsford was confirmed as United's first summer signing on Tuesday morning.

Zac Sapsford conducts the Wanderers' faithful
Sapsford conducts the Wanderers' faithful. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have bolstered their strike options with the capture of Australian forward Zac Sapsford.

The energetic attacker became the Tangerines’ first summer signing on Tuesday afternoon, sounding the starter’s pistol on what is guaranteed to be a busy period of recruitment.

But what can eager Arabs expect?

Zac Sapsford celebrates one of his 12 goals for Western Sydney Wanderers
Sapsford celebrates one of his 12 goals for Western Sydney Wanderers. Image: Shutterstock.

From his penchant for a goal on derby day to his friendship with Juan Mata, Courier Sport profiles the man from Sydney.

Chester, futsal and international recognition

This will not be Sapsford’s first foray into the British game, albeit the last was rather brief – linking up with the Chester academy in 2019.

Aside from that stint in Cheshire, his development took place in his home city of Sydney, crafting a burgeoning reputation as one to watch amid the Hakoah Sydney City East youth ranks.

Football was combined with futsal as he honed his skills, with Sapsford also linking up with the Australia U/17 set-up.

Goals flowed at state league level (semi-professional), eventually catching the eye of city big guns Sydney FC in 2021.

Sapsford’s progress would prove to be inextricably linked to the Sky Blues – but not in the way he might have imagined when first joining the club.

A derby day hero: ‘The best feeling in the world’

The tireless frontman didn’t make a single appearance for Sydney FC.

He was prolific in their U/23 side, but hungry for the opportunity to make his bow in the professional game.

Sapsford found that opportunity just 18 miles across the city, joining fierce rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

And he appears to have an extra spring in his step every time derby day rolls around.

Sapsford’s maiden professional goal came against Sydney FC, with the fresh-faced forward notching a 77th minute winner in November 2023 after climbing from the bench – silencing the Allianz Arena.

Reflecting upon his unforgettable cameo, he said: “I don’t think I could feel any better. It’s quite surreal to be honest. Looking around when I scored that goal was the best feeling in the world.”

Since then, Sapsford has found the net FIVE times in six games against Sydney FC – 42% of his total goals in senior football. If his derby day efficacy continues in Dundee, the Arabs will have a new hero.

‘Secret handshake’ with a European champion

Although still very early in his career, Sapsford can say he has played alongside a Premier League, Champions League and European Championship winner following his campaign sharing a dressing room with Juan Mata last term.

Juan Mata, left, in action for the Western Sydney Wanderers
Juan Mata, left, in action for the Wanderers. Image: Shutterstock.

Indeed, he was quizzed about his “secret handshake” with the Spain legend during a glitzy awards ceremony last month – much to his own confusion. You can view that moment here.

While not possessing the same pedigree as Mata, Sapsford has already starred alongside players with plenty of promise, most notably Nicolas Milanovic who has joined Aberdeen in a six-figure deal.

Milanovic made history by becoming the first Wanderer to win the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal, presented to the A-League player of the year. It will be fascinating to see him cross swords with erstwhile teammate Sapsford next term.

The sublime and ridiculous

Sapsford also grabbed a gong at the Dolan Warren Awards (the A-League’s end of season ceremony) for “playmaker of the year” courtesy of his sumptuous back-heel to tee up Jack Clisby to score against Central Coast Mariners.

That classy assist can be viewed here.

While capable of the sublime, Sapsford also benefited from the ridiculous.

He scored one of the most preposterous goals anywhere in the world last term, tapping into an empty net after Anthony Pantazopoulos’s booming goal kick travelled the length of the pitch and looped over calamity Central Coast Mariners keeper Adam Pavlesic.

The strike has been viewed more than 13 MILLION times.  

Will Sapsford produce any viral moments at Tannadice?

