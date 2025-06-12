6 top Dundee United transfer window priorities as major Tannadice rebuild begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

6 top Dundee United transfer window priorities as major Tannadice rebuild begins

It will be a busy summer of incoming signings.

JIm Goodwin will be working with a new-look squad this term
Goodwin will be working with a new-look squad this term. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

The starter’s pistol has been fired. Dundee United’s summer business has started in earnest.

A waspish goal-getter from Down Under, Zac Sapsford.

A mountainous young centre-back who is fond of a crunching tackle, Iurie Iovu.

Two down, plenty to go.

United hope to have another three or four captures in the door by the time pre-season begins. More by the time the competitive action begins on July 24.

But while there is an urgency about the Tangerines’ business – and plenty of plates being spun – there is also an internal appreciation that a lengthy window lies ahead.

After all, the man who fired them to Europe last season, Sam Dalby, didn’t arrive until the last knockings of the summer transfer window.

Iovu in action for Moldova's U/21 side against their Holland counterparts
One of United’s two signings to date, Iovu, in action for Moldova’s U/21 side against their Holland counterparts. Image: Shutterstock.

Here, Courier Sport profiles the top priorities in the coming weeks – focusing on the most pressing issues (rather than areas where depth and competition are required, such as full-back).

Goalkeeper

Dave Richards, solid in the final two games of the Premiership season, has made no secret of his desire to cling on to the No.1 berth.

Already a hugely influential, popular figure in the dressing room, that is a laudable aim. And who is to say he won’t grab the gloves for keeps?

However, it would be churlish to ignore the fact that the genial Welshman has played just over 100 first-team games in his entire career and spent most of last term as understudy to Jack Walton.

Dave Richards looked solid and calm against Rangers
Dave Richards is currently United’s only senior stopper. Image: SNS

Courier Sport understands Scotland U/21 international Ruairidh Adams is set to sign an extended deal with United but he is one for the future.

Jim Goodwin will want another goalkeeper to challenge for jersey and ensure competition and standards remain sky-high, just as they were last season. Pedigree and reliability will be key.

And it is pivotal the Tangerines get it right. The lessons of errant recruitment between the sticks remains writ large in the memories of 2022/23.

Centre-back

Iovu is in the door.

But the Terrors need another. A stopper.

Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and Emmanuel Adegboyega have all left the club in the last six months.

Declan Gallagher inspired United's comeback, as he has inspired so many victories over the past two seasons
The departure of Gallagher, now at Ross County, leaves a void of experience. Image: SNS

Iovu – capped four times for Moldova at the age of 22 – appears to be a player of some promise but he does little to fill the void of experience left by those departures.

Iovu, Sam Cleall-Harding and Ross Graham represent a relatively youthful pool of centre-backs – albeit the latter is now 24 years of age and boasts a maturity beyond even that.

At least one streetwise, quality defender would be a welcome addition.

Former St Johnstone loan ace Zach Mitchell is not currently an active target.

Midfield: Power and legs

The departure of Ross Docherty raised a few eyebrows, while seeing the likes of Allan Campbell, David Babunski and Lewis Fiorini exit was more predictable. Luca Stephenson has also gone – for now.

Richard Odada? Who knows what the future holds for him after a miserable first season at Tannadice. He has another year to run on his deal.

As such, there is a fair bit of rebuilding to be done to a sparsely populated engine room which only contains Vicko Sevelj and Craig Sibbald as experienced, proven options.

Vicko Sevelj was the big winner at the ceremony
Can United unearth another Vicko Sevelj for their engine room? Image: SNS

Although technical attributes are valued (Goodwin wants players who can use the ball when in possession), United are keen to bring mobility and physicality to the centre of the park.

This is perhaps the area where there is the biggest room for improvement compared to the recruitment of last season.

Campbell, Odada, Fiorini and Babunski were all disappointing to some degree, although the latter did contribute to United’s success.

The Terrors are understood to be close to securing reinforcements in this area.

Luca Stephenson

Courier Sport understands that United have been in talks with Liverpool as recently as this week regarding the future of Stephenson. The player would be open to returning; the Reds were delighted with his progress in Scotland.

Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson was Dundee United’s young player of the year last term. Image: SNS

However, with just a year left on his deal with Anfield, there is lingering uncertainty regarding whether he will pen a new deal and be made available for loan again – or told to seek a permanent move.

The ball is in the court of the English champions.

And from their perspective, there is no rush.

English clubs return to training well after Scottish teams, while the player is currently on holiday in Greece. Contrary to some suggestions online, no announcement is imminent regarding his signing.

But he is very much a live target.

A little patience may be required.

Dangerous winger(s)

Glenn Middleton has departed, Meshack Ubochioma looks to be out of the picture and Kai Fotheringham was rarely utilised last term.

That leaves Kristijan Trapanovski, who is an undoubted talent but needs to combine his natural talent with more consistency and robustness.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Can Trapanovski catch fire next term? Image: SNS

Finnish flyer Juho Talvitie will not be arriving the Tangerines despite some reports crediting United with an interest in the Lommel winger; he is joining NAC Breda in the Eredivisie.

The Tannadice outfit made a tentative enquiry earlier this summer, but it went no further than that.

However, a wide man could be secured by next week as United continue to whittle down their shortlist to the top, viable targets.

Ultimately, two wingers could be required, albeit new signing Sapsworth operated as a wide player in a front-three on numerous occasions for Western Sydney Wanderers.

While keen to bring pace and width to the side, it is understood that Goodwin also wants players who can cut inside, get shots away and attack the penalty box.

A No.9

Sapsworth boasts a decent scoring record in Australia and arrives at Tannadice on the back of his most prolific A-League campaign – nine goals and four assists in 26 outings.

However, he has not always been deployed as an orthodox striker and doesn’t fit the profile of a successor to 15-goal Dalby, who joined Bolton Wanderers on a four-year deal earlier this week.

Sam Dalby celebrates after downing Aberdeen.
Sam Dalby’s 15 goals last term will be hard to replace. Image: SNS

He is more akin to Ruari Paton, if considering like-for-like replacements compared to last season’s squad.

Owen Stirton will be given every opportunity to cement his place in the United first-team group in pre-season, while Jort van der Sande remains on the books.

However, a “traditional”, experienced No.9 – who can combine physicality with an eye for goal – is a notable void in Goodwin’s squad. And it is the hardest assignment of the lot. There’s nary a club in Scotland not looking for the same thing.

