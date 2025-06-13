EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski can be ‘one of the best players in the Premiership’ – IF Dundee United make key change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski can be ‘one of the best players in the Premiership’ – IF Dundee United make key change

Trapanovski showed flashes of quality last season but room for improvement remains.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski became an immediate United hit after finding the net against Dundee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kristijan Trapanovski has the quality to emerge as one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership – if a new-look Dundee United side can become a more front-foot proposition.

That is the view of his compatriot, and former Tannadice teammate, David Babunski.

Trapanovski showed undoubted flashes of potential during his maiden campaign in Scotland, scoring six times and teeing up another four following his arrival from FK Shkupi in North Macedonia.

However, the 25-year-old, by his own admission, struggled for consistency and acknowledged the need to become more physically imposing. His progress was not helped by two separate hamstring strains.

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Trapanovski, No.7,, celebrates a goal by David Babunski, far right. Image: SNS

But Babunski witnessed Trapanovski’s talents in close quarters every day and is certain the winger can be a Premiership standout if Jim Goodwin’s side evolves to give him more time to shine.

Best in the league

“I honestly believe Kristijan is one of the best wingers in the league,” Babunski told Courier Sport.

“He makes defenders so uncomfortable when they need to defend one-on-one situations. He is deadly in those moments.

“However, Trapa did not get too much time on the ball last season, and we would often have conversations; you watch the wingers at Celtic and, even if they pass backwards, they know that they will receive it again in 10 seconds.

“They can go one-on-one, or they can rest on the ball. They have many opportunities.

Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
Will the be bright? Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: SNS

“Last season, Trapa would have one or two chances to make a difference – then it is back to running across the pitch. Then what happens? You are not as fresh on the ball next time you receive it.

“So, Kristijan’s impact also depends on the circumstances the team will create for him. If Jim (Goodwin) manages to make United into a more possession-based team, I know Trapa is going to do great.

“He can make the difference in so many games in that league.”

A learning curve

Babunski also believes Trapanovski will benefit from his first experience of British football.

It was a steep learning curve, on and off the pitch, and he will seek to attack the 2025/26 campaign with renewed vigour follow an extended break due to being part of the North Macedonia squad during the last international window.

Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby.
Trapanovski enjoyed a fine start to last season. Image: SNS

“Last season was one of his first experiences of playing outside Macedonia and I think that was important,” Babunski added.

“There are many moments when he will have learned a lot and shown that he can stabilise himself mentally and emotionally.

“When he gets all those parts of his game right, he has all the necessary attributes to be one of the best players in the Premiership.”

