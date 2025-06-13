EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski can be ‘one of the best players in the Premiership’ – IF Dundee United make key change

Kristijan Trapanovski has the quality to emerge as one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership – if a new-look Dundee United side can become a more front-foot proposition.

That is the view of his compatriot, and former Tannadice teammate, David Babunski.

Trapanovski showed undoubted flashes of potential during his maiden campaign in Scotland, scoring six times and teeing up another four following his arrival from FK Shkupi in North Macedonia.

However, the 25-year-old, by his own admission, struggled for consistency and acknowledged the need to become more physically imposing. His progress was not helped by two separate hamstring strains.

But Babunski witnessed Trapanovski’s talents in close quarters every day and is certain the winger can be a Premiership standout if Jim Goodwin’s side evolves to give him more time to shine.

Best in the league

“I honestly believe Kristijan is one of the best wingers in the league,” Babunski told Courier Sport.

“He makes defenders so uncomfortable when they need to defend one-on-one situations. He is deadly in those moments.

“However, Trapa did not get too much time on the ball last season, and we would often have conversations; you watch the wingers at Celtic and, even if they pass backwards, they know that they will receive it again in 10 seconds.

“They can go one-on-one, or they can rest on the ball. They have many opportunities.

“Last season, Trapa would have one or two chances to make a difference – then it is back to running across the pitch. Then what happens? You are not as fresh on the ball next time you receive it.

“So, Kristijan’s impact also depends on the circumstances the team will create for him. If Jim (Goodwin) manages to make United into a more possession-based team, I know Trapa is going to do great.

“He can make the difference in so many games in that league.”

A learning curve

Babunski also believes Trapanovski will benefit from his first experience of British football.

It was a steep learning curve, on and off the pitch, and he will seek to attack the 2025/26 campaign with renewed vigour follow an extended break due to being part of the North Macedonia squad during the last international window.

“Last season was one of his first experiences of playing outside Macedonia and I think that was important,” Babunski added.

“There are many moments when he will have learned a lot and shown that he can stabilise himself mentally and emotionally.

“When he gets all those parts of his game right, he has all the necessary attributes to be one of the best players in the Premiership.”