Dundee United ace recalls tussle with Man City £50m man Tijjani Reijnders ahead of Euro return

Craig Sibbald grimaces as he recalls Dundee United’s 2022 annihilation in Alkmaar.

Nothing can cushion the blow of a 7-0 defeat.

But perhaps a modicum of solace can be taken from the respective career paths of several stars within that AZ team.

Sibbald crossed swords with Tijjani Reijnders in the heart of midfield over the two legs – getting the better of him in the first game at Tannadice – while Milos Kerkez was a marauding presence down the left.

Vangelos Pavlidis scored twice in Alkmaar.

Pascal Janssen’s classy outfit went on to reach the SEMI-FINAL of the Europa Conference League that season.

Reijnders this week put pen to paper on a £46.5 million deal to join Manchester City following a splendid couple of seasons with Milan. Kerkez will reportedly head for Liverpool, with a fee of £50 million mooted.

Pavlidis scored 29 goals for Benfica in all competitions last term – including a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona.

In hindsight, United’s last foray into continental competition saw them crash and burn against one of the most profitable squads AZ have ever assembled – and Sibbald looks back on the tie as a valuable learning curve.

‘You need to learn’

“They had some top players – Tijjani Reijnders, Vangelis Pavlidis, Milos Kerkez and others – and they have all moved on to bigger clubs,” recalled Sibbald.

“Alkmaar were a really good side; they ended up in the semi-finals that season.

“But you need learn from playing against players of that standard and try to put those lessons into place when you get back there.

“That’s the level you want to be playing at, no matter how tough it is, because it’s some experience.”

Put things right

Mercifully, United will not be paired against a side comparable to AZ when the Europa Conference League second qualifying round draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland next Wednesday.

Due to their seeded status, they can expect an – on paper – winnable tie.

And Sibbald is determined to give the Arabs a continental adventure to savour this time.

Sibbald continued: “I learned plenty from it – mainly that you can’t switch off for a second against that standard of player in Europe.

“You saw what happened in Alkmaar; it went horribly wrong, and we were punished for every mistake. It was a shock at the time. A real shock to the system.

“I’d love the chance to put that right.”

He added: “You know what it means to the fans, and they turn out in numbers on these European trips.”