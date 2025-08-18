Jim Goodwin delivers Zac Sapsford injury prognosis as Dundee United ace faces derby sweat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin delivers Zac Sapsford injury prognosis as Dundee United ace faces derby sweat

Sapsford tweaked ligaments on Thursday against Rapid Vienna.

By Alan Temple
Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao scythes down Zac Sapsford
Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao scythes down Sapsford. Image: SNS

Dundee United ace Zac Sapsford is a major doubt for derby day after Jim Goodwin confirmed that the livewire striker has suffered ankle ligament damage.

Sapsford, who has enjoyed a blistering start to his United career, picked up the injury when Serge-Phillipe Raux-Yao scythed him down during the Tangerines’ narrow Conference League exit against Rapid Vienna.

Goodwin is liaising with his medical staff regarding the Australian star’s route back to fitness but acknowledges he could be missing for “a couple of weeks”.

That would leave him facing an uphill battle to make the August 31 showdown with Dundee at Dens Park.

Zac Sapsford celebrates his first Dundee United goal
Sapsford has been a revelation since arriving at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

“Zac’s ankle ligaments got caught in the challenge in the build-up to the penalty for our second goal on Thursday,” said Goodwin.

“We’ll just need to see what happens in terms of his rehab and how quickly we can turn that one around.

“But it could be a couple of weeks.”

Watters sent for hamstring scan

And there was another fitness worry when Max Watters was withdrawn after 15 minutes of United’s Premier Sports Cup defeat against Kilmarnock on Sunday with a hamstring injury, partly due to recent exertions.

Max Watters limps away
Max Watters limps away. Image: SNS

“Max is far too early to call,” he added.

“But that type of injury is common in a player that’s put so much in over the last couple of weeks. It’s a fatigue injury.

“He went to stretch for the ball and felt something in his hamstring. We’ll get that scanned on Monday.”

Goodwin: ‘I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve this’

The strike duo adds to a staggering injury list, given how early it is in the campaign.

Ryan Strain, Ross Graham, Kristijan Trapanovski, Isaac Pappoe, Dario Naamo and Amar Fatah – albeit the latter two are now back in action – have all been missing at various points this season already.

Jim Goodwin brough Luca Stephenson and Amar Fatah into his starting lineup
Goodwin has lamented United’s bad luck. Image: SNS

“Over next couple of weeks until the next match, we have to look after the players,” added Goodwin. “Especially when you think about what they’ve put into the last couple of weeks for this club.

“Sunday was our seventh game in 24 days and it’s not like we’ve had the options available to freshen things up and rotate the squad.

“I know I keep mentioning the number of injuries, but it’s the reality of the situation. I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve the kind of bad luck that we’ve had with injuries, but it is really costing us.

“We need to make sure we get those guys right and back out there playing.”

