Jim Goodwin delivers Zac Sapsford injury prognosis as Dundee United ace faces derby sweat

Dundee United ace Zac Sapsford is a major doubt for derby day after Jim Goodwin confirmed that the livewire striker has suffered ankle ligament damage.

Sapsford, who has enjoyed a blistering start to his United career, picked up the injury when Serge-Phillipe Raux-Yao scythed him down during the Tangerines’ narrow Conference League exit against Rapid Vienna.

Goodwin is liaising with his medical staff regarding the Australian star’s route back to fitness but acknowledges he could be missing for “a couple of weeks”.

That would leave him facing an uphill battle to make the August 31 showdown with Dundee at Dens Park.

“Zac’s ankle ligaments got caught in the challenge in the build-up to the penalty for our second goal on Thursday,” said Goodwin.

“We’ll just need to see what happens in terms of his rehab and how quickly we can turn that one around.

“But it could be a couple of weeks.”

Watters sent for hamstring scan

And there was another fitness worry when Max Watters was withdrawn after 15 minutes of United’s Premier Sports Cup defeat against Kilmarnock on Sunday with a hamstring injury, partly due to recent exertions.

“Max is far too early to call,” he added.

“But that type of injury is common in a player that’s put so much in over the last couple of weeks. It’s a fatigue injury.

“He went to stretch for the ball and felt something in his hamstring. We’ll get that scanned on Monday.”

Goodwin: ‘I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve this’

The strike duo adds to a staggering injury list, given how early it is in the campaign.

Ryan Strain, Ross Graham, Kristijan Trapanovski, Isaac Pappoe, Dario Naamo and Amar Fatah – albeit the latter two are now back in action – have all been missing at various points this season already.

“Over next couple of weeks until the next match, we have to look after the players,” added Goodwin. “Especially when you think about what they’ve put into the last couple of weeks for this club.

“Sunday was our seventh game in 24 days and it’s not like we’ve had the options available to freshen things up and rotate the squad.

“I know I keep mentioning the number of injuries, but it’s the reality of the situation. I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve the kind of bad luck that we’ve had with injuries, but it is really costing us.

“We need to make sure we get those guys right and back out there playing.”