4 Dundee United talking points: Terrors must shake off Dundee echoes – and a favour from Aberdeen

A week that promised so much for Dundee United culminated in another dose of disappointment.

Just three days on from their heartbreaking European exit against Rapid Vienna, Jim Goodwin’s charges were dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup with a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock.

An even contest was ultimately defined by yet more poor defending from a United side that has now conceded 11 goals in its last five matches, with efforts from Marcus Dackers and Brad Lyons rendering Owen Stirton’s effort moot.

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire to analyse the action.

A bigger defeat than Rapid Vienna

It wasn’t the same sort of galling gut punch.

The fixture didn’t carry the same glamour or prestige.

But in many ways, defeat against Kilmarnock is a more damaging one than against Rapid Vienna.

Making the league phase of the Conference League was always a gargantuan task. Reaching the playoffs would have been extraordinary. United were, to an extent, playing with house money.

However, finally piecing together a cup run worthy of the title was a realistic proposition.

Away to Killie; home to St Mirren – that was United’s route to Hampden. Tough? Absolutely. That much was evident on Sunday.

But it was an opportunity

United’s last Hampden semi-final in front of supporters (so discounting the 2020/21 Scottish Cup clash with Hibs) was April 2016. That is disappointing. As is Jim Goodwin’s own cup record with the Tangerines.

In the Premier Sports Cup, he was eliminated at the group phase after losing to Spartans (23/24), lost to Motherwell in the quarters (24/25) and was eliminated by Killie on Sunday.

In the Scottish Cup, the record shows defeats to Queen of the South (23/24) and Dundee (24/25).

The Premier Sports last-16 win over St Mirren last season was the only knockout tie Goodwin has won in the big two cups at United.

It is an obvious avenue for improvement in an otherwise superb tenure as United boss – and there will be a desire to remedy it when the Terrors enter the Scottish Cup in January.

A day to forget for the defence

Stuart Findlay for Hearts.

Stuart Findlay for Hearts, take two.

Janis Antiste for Rapid Vienna.

Lyons for Kilmarnock.

United have shipped four goals from dead balls in a week.

And Sunday’s was probably the worst of the lot, given it was poorly defended in two separate phases of play.

First, Krisztian Keresztes allowed Lewis Mayo to drift into acres of space and plant a header back into a dangerous area. Then no-one reacts to a gleefully unmarked Lyons, who clinically slams homes.

A lack of awareness, concentration and aggression.

While not part of the increasingly worrying set-piece pattern, the opener was arguably worse. For the United defence to be cut open by a simple 50-yard through ball is remarkable.

This writer hopes Lee Wilkie doesn’t mind a little pre-podcast chat being shared but, prior to his appearance on Twa Teams, One Street last week, the former United skipper was musing on the Tangerines’ three-at-the-back and how sometimes it can lead to players failing to take responsibility.

In a two, he always knew his job. In a three, it could be a little more opaque due to the theoretical safety net of an extra man.

That looked to be the scenario that played out when Dackers dashed into the chasm between Keresztes and Bert Esselink, with neither defender taking control.

Plenty to work on for what is – it must be emphasised – a completely rebuilt defensive unit over the next two weeks.

United might be a more mobile, dynamic, creative proposition, but that’ll count for nothing if they continually ship two goals a game. That movie played on repeat across the road last season and didn’t have a happy ending.

Fatah and Stirton

There were few reasons to be cheerful from a United perspective.

However, it was impossible not to raise a smile for Stirton after the teenager squeezed home a first-half leveller, banishing the ghost of his extra-time miss against Rapid Vienna.

That Stirton would recover and score goals for United was never in doubt; but for him to do so within three days is the ideal outcome.

And while his finish was a bit of a sclaff, the way he received the ball from Amar Fatah and rolled his defender was magnificent – the movements of a veteran marksman.

Fatah’s part in the goal should not be overlooked, with the Sweden U/21 international dancing in from the left flank to create the chance.

A flash of quality from a player who was publicly supported by a banner from the travelling fans following his penalty miss against Rapid.

A nice moment for two players who may have harboured the odd regret from their prior continental outing.

Aberdeen have done United a favour

Goodwin’s group has been stretched to the limit during their brief European excursion and Premiership fixtures against Falkirk and Hearts, accentuated by the second leg against Rapid going to extra-time.

With Ross Graham, Ryan Strain, Dario Nammo, Isaac Pappoe, Kristijan Trapanovski and Fatah all absent at various points, the same players have been asked to go to the well every three days, with minimal time to work on nuances in training.

Zac Sapsford and Max Watters – the latter withdrawn with a hamstring injury at Rugby Park – are the latest players to become acquainted with the rehab room.

But due to the Dons invoking their right to postpone the matchday three fixture to aid their Europa League qualification bid, weary Terrors stars will likely be afforded a few days off to rest weary muscles.

Then – finally – Goodwin and his coaching team will be able to get some quality time with the group as this new-look side evolves, just in time for the Dundee derby on August 31.

While teams ordinarily like the games to keep on coming, especially after a poor result, this fortnight hiatus could be a real blessing in disguise.