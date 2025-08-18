4 Dundee United talking points: Terrors must shake off Dundee echoes – and a favour from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Terrors must shake off Dundee echoes – and a favour from Aberdeen

United have been more expansive this term, but defensive security has been lacking.

Dundee United and Kilmarnock compete for a high ball.
The flow of a physical contest was not aided by an officious, fussy showing by the referee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

A week that promised so much for Dundee United culminated in another dose of disappointment.

Just three days on from their heartbreaking European exit against Rapid Vienna, Jim Goodwin’s charges were dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup with a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock.

An even contest was ultimately defined by yet more poor defending from a United side that has now conceded 11 goals in its last five matches, with efforts from Marcus Dackers and Brad Lyons rendering Owen Stirton’s effort moot.

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire to analyse the action.

A bigger defeat than Rapid Vienna

It wasn’t the same sort of galling gut punch.

The fixture didn’t carry the same glamour or prestige.

But in many ways, defeat against Kilmarnock is a more damaging one than against Rapid Vienna.

Making the league phase of the Conference League was always a gargantuan task. Reaching the playoffs would have been extraordinary. United were, to an extent, playing with house money.

However, finally piecing together a cup run worthy of the title was a realistic proposition.

Away to Killie; home to St Mirren – that was United’s route to Hampden. Tough? Absolutely. That much was evident on Sunday.

But it was an opportunity

Match-winner Lyons wheels away. Image: SNS
Match-winner Lyons wheels away. Image: SNS

United’s last Hampden semi-final in front of supporters (so discounting the 2020/21 Scottish Cup clash with Hibs) was April 2016. That is disappointing. As is Jim Goodwin’s own cup record with the Tangerines.

In the Premier Sports Cup, he was eliminated at the group phase after losing to Spartans (23/24), lost to Motherwell in the quarters (24/25) and was eliminated by Killie on Sunday.

In the Scottish Cup, the record shows defeats to Queen of the South (23/24) and Dundee (24/25).

The Premier Sports last-16 win over St Mirren last season was the only knockout tie Goodwin has won in the big two cups at United.

It is an obvious avenue for improvement in an otherwise superb tenure as United boss – and there will be a desire to remedy it when the Terrors enter the Scottish Cup in January.

A day to forget for the defence

Stuart Findlay for Hearts.

Stuart Findlay for Hearts, take two.

Janis Antiste for Rapid Vienna.

Lyons for Kilmarnock.

United have shipped four goals from dead balls in a week.

And Sunday’s was probably the worst of the lot, given it was poorly defended in two separate phases of play.

First, Krisztian Keresztes allowed Lewis Mayo to drift into acres of space and plant a header back into a dangerous area. Then no-one reacts to a gleefully unmarked Lyons, who clinically slams homes.

A lack of awareness, concentration and aggression. 

While not part of the increasingly worrying set-piece pattern, the opener was arguably worse. For the United defence to be cut open by a simple 50-yard through ball is remarkable.

This writer hopes Lee Wilkie doesn’t mind a little pre-podcast chat being shared but, prior to his appearance on Twa Teams, One Street last week, the former United skipper was musing on the Tangerines’ three-at-the-back and how sometimes it can lead to players failing to take responsibility.

In a two, he always knew his job. In a three, it could be a little more opaque due to the theoretical safety net of an extra man.

That looked to be the scenario that played out when Dackers dashed into the chasm between Keresztes and Bert Esselink, with neither defender taking control.

Marcus Dackers, left, celebrates his opener for Kilmarnock.
Dackers, left, celebrates his opener for Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Plenty to work on for what is – it must be emphasised – a completely rebuilt defensive unit over the next two weeks.

United might be a more mobile, dynamic, creative proposition, but that’ll count for nothing if they continually ship two goals a game. That movie played on repeat across the road last season and didn’t have a happy ending.

Fatah and Stirton

There were few reasons to be cheerful from a United perspective.

However, it was impossible not to raise a smile for Stirton after the teenager squeezed home a first-half leveller, banishing the ghost of his extra-time miss against Rapid Vienna.

That Stirton would recover and score goals for United was never in doubt; but for him to do so within three days is the ideal outcome.

And while his finish was a bit of a sclaff, the way he received the ball from Amar Fatah and rolled his defender was magnificent – the movements of a veteran marksman.

Dundee United fans show support to Amar Fatah
United fans show support to Fatah. Image: SNS

Fatah’s part in the goal should not be overlooked, with the Sweden U/21 international dancing in from the left flank to create the chance.

A flash of quality from a player who was publicly supported by a banner from the travelling fans following his penalty miss against Rapid.

A nice moment for two players who may have harboured the odd regret from their prior continental outing.

Aberdeen have done United a favour

Goodwin’s group has been stretched to the limit during their brief European excursion and Premiership fixtures against Falkirk and Hearts, accentuated by the second leg against Rapid going to extra-time.

With Ross Graham, Ryan Strain, Dario Nammo, Isaac Pappoe, Kristijan Trapanovski and Fatah all absent at various points, the same players have been asked to go to the well every three days, with minimal time to work on nuances in training.

Jim Goodwin brough Luca Stephenson and Amar Fatah into his starting lineup
Goodwin will have the chance to work with his players on the training pitch. Image: SNS

Zac Sapsford and Max Watters – the latter withdrawn with a hamstring injury at Rugby Park – are the latest players to become acquainted with the rehab room.

But due to the Dons invoking their right to postpone the matchday three fixture to aid their Europa League qualification bid, weary Terrors stars will likely be afforded a few days off to rest weary muscles.

Then – finally – Goodwin and his coaching team will be able to get some quality time with the group as this new-look side evolves, just in time for the Dundee derby on August 31.

While teams ordinarily like the games to keep on coming, especially after a poor result, this fortnight hiatus could be a real blessing in disguise.

More from Dundee United

Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a 'clear'…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine - it's up…
Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao scythes down Zac Sapsford
Jim Goodwin delivers Zac Sapsford injury prognosis as Dundee United ace faces derby sweat
4
Unmarked Lyons shows excellent technique to slam home.
Jim Goodwin bats away 'fatigue' talk as fuming Dundee United boss slams lax defending…
6
Jim Goodwin will face his old club if United can get past Kilmarnock.
Dundee United learn potential Premier Sports Cup quarter-final opponents as home tie awaits if…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
5 Dundee United selection conundrums: Will Luca Stephenson and Julius Eskesen start at Kilmarnock?
Max Watters was clinical against Rapid Vienna
Max Watters: Dundee United had Rapid Vienna 'scared' – and will only get better
A fantastic backdrop to a thrilling contest
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Rapid thriller proves new-look Tangerines CAN mount Euro…
The Dundee United fans in full voice.
30 best pictures as Dundee United fans' reaction speaks volumes on Euro night of…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful
Proud Jim Goodwin sets new Dundee United Euro target and offers Zac Sapsford injury…
11

Conversation