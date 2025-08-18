LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine – it’s up to guys like Owen Stirton to take it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine – it’s up to guys like Owen Stirton to take it

Cup defeat at Kilmarnock shows work must be done to improve defence, adds ex-Tangerines defender Wilkie.

Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Owen Stirton, who scored against Kilmarnock, is United's only fit attacker. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Out of crisis comes opportunity.

Dundee United have an injury crisis right now and the opportunity is there for their young academy stars to shine on the big stage.

I was delighted to see Owen Stirton take his chance – metaphorically and literally – at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

It was a tough day all round for the Tangerines and no wonder Jim Goodwin was furious with his side’s defending.

But he’ll have been delighted to see Stirton get on the scoresheet.

Sink or swim for Stirton

It’s been needs must at times with Zac Sapsford injured and Max Watters limping off at Rugby Park.

Max Watters limps off against Kilmarnock accompanied by two Dundee United physios.
Max Watters limps off at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

So Stirton has been thrown in at the deep end.

It’s sink or swim in that situation and he’s shown he is ready to make an impact in the United first team.

Sometimes young players just thrive in these situations and I hope that’s the case for Stirton because it’s clear he has ability.

After seeing his chance saved against Rapid Vienna, that goal at Kilmarnock will give him a huge boost.

It would be easy for a young striker to let that missed chance become an issue but he showed his composure at Rugby Park.

Owen Stirton is brilliantly denied by Rapid Vienna goalkeeper Hedl.
Owen Stirton is brilliantly denied by Rapid Vienna goalkeeper Hedl. Image: SNS

In general play, he does need to improve, that’s clear, and he will as he gets more experience.

It’s been a big step up for him to face top centre-backs, top midfielders, after time in the youth ranks and in League One at Montrose.

But he makes good runs, gets into good areas, and he’s off the mark now.

Fresh legs would have helped Terrors

After seeing the team that finished against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, I thought he might be joined by more academy graduates at Killie.

So it was a shame to see guys like Miller Thomson, who I thought showed a lot of composure on Thursday, miss out completely.

I thought he was the standout of the subbies who came on against Rapid.

Miller Thomson, left, deserved to feature against Kilmarnock, says Lee Wilkie.
Miller Thomson was left on Dundee United’s bench on Sunday. Image: SNS

But when these injuries hit, it’s up to the young hopefuls to take the chance when they come.

I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to freshen things up after a bruising run of games.

United were clearly struggling a bit with fatigue at Kilmarnock, they could have done with some fresh legs thrown in to lift things.

In hindsight, I think they could have done more of that in recent games.

Slack defending at Killie

But the goals they conceded at Kilmarnock were not down to tiredness.

It was lack of concentration, lack of awareness and two really poor goals.

I do think all three centre-backs have shown they are good players, but there have been bad moments from all of them.

Brad Lyons scores for Kilmarnock against Dundee United.
Kilmarnock’s unmarked Brad Lyons sends United out of the cup. Image: SNS

Killie’s opener was a straightforward long ball, no pressure on the ball, and a striker left all on his own to score.

That can’t happen.

The second is a set-piece and Krisztian Keresztes is caught ball-watching. It’s another bad goal to concede.

Both through sheer slackness.

A break now is ideal for Jim Goodwin and his walking wounded.

Time to get tired legs rested and get working on these defensive issues before they become a serious problem.

More from Dundee United

Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a 'clear'…
Dundee United and Kilmarnock compete for a high ball.
4 Dundee United talking points: Terrors must shake off Dundee echoes – and a…
2
Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao scythes down Zac Sapsford
Jim Goodwin delivers Zac Sapsford injury prognosis as Dundee United ace faces derby sweat
4
Unmarked Lyons shows excellent technique to slam home.
Jim Goodwin bats away 'fatigue' talk as fuming Dundee United boss slams lax defending…
6
Jim Goodwin will face his old club if United can get past Kilmarnock.
Dundee United learn potential Premier Sports Cup quarter-final opponents as home tie awaits if…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
5 Dundee United selection conundrums: Will Luca Stephenson and Julius Eskesen start at Kilmarnock?
Max Watters was clinical against Rapid Vienna
Max Watters: Dundee United had Rapid Vienna 'scared' – and will only get better
A fantastic backdrop to a thrilling contest
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Rapid thriller proves new-look Tangerines CAN mount Euro…
The Dundee United fans in full voice.
30 best pictures as Dundee United fans' reaction speaks volumes on Euro night of…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful
Proud Jim Goodwin sets new Dundee United Euro target and offers Zac Sapsford injury…
11

Conversation