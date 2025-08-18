LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine – it’s up to guys like Owen Stirton to take it

Out of crisis comes opportunity.

Dundee United have an injury crisis right now and the opportunity is there for their young academy stars to shine on the big stage.

I was delighted to see Owen Stirton take his chance – metaphorically and literally – at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

It was a tough day all round for the Tangerines and no wonder Jim Goodwin was furious with his side’s defending.

But he’ll have been delighted to see Stirton get on the scoresheet.

Sink or swim for Stirton

It’s been needs must at times with Zac Sapsford injured and Max Watters limping off at Rugby Park.

So Stirton has been thrown in at the deep end.

It’s sink or swim in that situation and he’s shown he is ready to make an impact in the United first team.

Sometimes young players just thrive in these situations and I hope that’s the case for Stirton because it’s clear he has ability.

After seeing his chance saved against Rapid Vienna, that goal at Kilmarnock will give him a huge boost.

It would be easy for a young striker to let that missed chance become an issue but he showed his composure at Rugby Park.

In general play, he does need to improve, that’s clear, and he will as he gets more experience.

It’s been a big step up for him to face top centre-backs, top midfielders, after time in the youth ranks and in League One at Montrose.

But he makes good runs, gets into good areas, and he’s off the mark now.

Fresh legs would have helped Terrors

After seeing the team that finished against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, I thought he might be joined by more academy graduates at Killie.

So it was a shame to see guys like Miller Thomson, who I thought showed a lot of composure on Thursday, miss out completely.

I thought he was the standout of the subbies who came on against Rapid.

But when these injuries hit, it’s up to the young hopefuls to take the chance when they come.

I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to freshen things up after a bruising run of games.

United were clearly struggling a bit with fatigue at Kilmarnock, they could have done with some fresh legs thrown in to lift things.

In hindsight, I think they could have done more of that in recent games.

Slack defending at Killie

But the goals they conceded at Kilmarnock were not down to tiredness.

It was lack of concentration, lack of awareness and two really poor goals.

I do think all three centre-backs have shown they are good players, but there have been bad moments from all of them.

Killie’s opener was a straightforward long ball, no pressure on the ball, and a striker left all on his own to score.

That can’t happen.

The second is a set-piece and Krisztian Keresztes is caught ball-watching. It’s another bad goal to concede.

Both through sheer slackness.

A break now is ideal for Jim Goodwin and his walking wounded.

Time to get tired legs rested and get working on these defensive issues before they become a serious problem.