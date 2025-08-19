Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a ‘clear’ message from Liverpool boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a ‘clear’ message from Liverpool boss

Stephenson made the first appearance of his second stint at Tannadice on Sunday.

Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Stephenson was back in action for United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

When the opportunity to embark upon another loan spell emerged, Luca Stephenson is adamant Dundee United were the only club for him.

Stephenson, 21, enjoyed a blistering campaign on loan with the Tangerines last term shining in several positions and earning United’s young player of the year award.

He prematurely returned to parent club Liverpool to undergo surgery on a double hernia before playing a full part in the Reds’ recent pre-season schedule.

Tannadice gaffer Jim Goodwin made no secret of his desire to bring Stephenson back north but, with his performances for the Terrors sparking increased interest in his services, it proved to be a waiting game.

All the while, anxious Arabs wondered whether they would see the popular Wearsider again.

However, he penned another season-long loan last week and the sight of him in United colours was a silver lining to a disappointing afternoon in Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“I was away in Asia for a couple of weeks with Liverpool during pre-season, so I paid no attention to anything, really,” said Stephenson.

“But the minute I was told I could get myself back out on loan again, it all happened in a couple of days. My thoughts didn’t go anywhere else except for Dundee United.

“When you go on loan, the most important thing is playing games and enjoying it. Being on loan is not the easiest thing and I wanted to be somewhere I was happy and comfortable.”

He added: “I had a few phone calls with a few people and spoke to the gaffer (Jim Goodwin).

“I had a good few texts from Vicko (Sevelj) and a few others, just asking how I was getting on – and if there was any chance they’d see me again! I just told them to be a little patient.”

Fan reception ‘meant the world’ to Stephenson

While the coaching staff and his team-mates were delighted to be reunited with Stephenson, that paled in comparison to the welcome he received from adoring Arabs.

He was afforded a rousing reception at Tannadice on Thursday when he was presented to the fans prior to kick-off against Rapid Vienna.

And that was followed by a serenade from the travelling support in the first minute in Ayrshire.

Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United.
Luca Stephenson was Dundee United’s young player of the year last term. Image: SNS

“It means loads; not just for me but my mum and dad (Kirsty and Paul) were in the crowd on Sunday,” he continued.

“It probably means even more to them – to hear that and see that reception.

“The kind of noise when I was reintroduced back to the fans on Thursday was really special.

“There’s so much going on in the football world – talk about money here, money there – but to get that kind of reception from the fans is what means the world to me.”

Anfield backing

Although cognisant of the side’s underperformance at the weekend – describing the 2-1 reverse as “just not good enough” – Stephenson returns to United in buoyant mood.

He has penned a new contract with the Reds, rightly noting: “Liverpool don’t just hand them out. ”

And he lined up against Stoke, Preston, Milan and Athletic Bilbao during a summer that saw him taken to Asia with the first team.

It is clear Arne Slot sees something in Stephenson – and the Premier League-winning tactician gave a full-throated endorsement to the player’s return to Scotland.

“I spoke to the manager (Slot) over the summer while we were away and he watched a lot of me last year, whether it was live games on Sky or clips,” continued Stephenson.

“I get the sense he enjoyed how I came on last year and backed me coming back here.

“He’s seen another improvement from me when I came back into pre-season, so the message was quite clear; go and do the same again – and step up another level, if it’s possible.”

Luca Stephenson in action for Liverpool against Athletic Club of Bilbao earlier this month.
Stephenson in full flow for Liverpool against Athletic Club of Bilbao earlier this month. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “It’s sometimes a bit of an eye-opener when you go in with players of that quality.

“I thought I had a good season up here – then you go back to Liverpool and see there’s other levels to the game that I can take myself.

“I learned a lot over the six weeks while I was with them in pre-season.”

On his wider future at Anfield, the ambitious Stephenson added: “I want to kick on, be ambitious, and hopefully earn another contract.

“There’s no reason to stop there.”

