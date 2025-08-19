Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a ‘clear’ message from Liverpool boss

When the opportunity to embark upon another loan spell emerged, Luca Stephenson is adamant Dundee United were the only club for him.

Stephenson, 21, enjoyed a blistering campaign on loan with the Tangerines last term shining in several positions and earning United’s young player of the year award.

He prematurely returned to parent club Liverpool to undergo surgery on a double hernia before playing a full part in the Reds’ recent pre-season schedule.

Tannadice gaffer Jim Goodwin made no secret of his desire to bring Stephenson back north but, with his performances for the Terrors sparking increased interest in his services, it proved to be a waiting game.

All the while, anxious Arabs wondered whether they would see the popular Wearsider again.

However, he penned another season-long loan last week and the sight of him in United colours was a silver lining to a disappointing afternoon in Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“I was away in Asia for a couple of weeks with Liverpool during pre-season, so I paid no attention to anything, really,” said Stephenson.

“But the minute I was told I could get myself back out on loan again, it all happened in a couple of days. My thoughts didn’t go anywhere else except for Dundee United.

“When you go on loan, the most important thing is playing games and enjoying it. Being on loan is not the easiest thing and I wanted to be somewhere I was happy and comfortable.”

He added: “I had a few phone calls with a few people and spoke to the gaffer (Jim Goodwin).

“I had a good few texts from Vicko (Sevelj) and a few others, just asking how I was getting on – and if there was any chance they’d see me again! I just told them to be a little patient.”

Fan reception ‘meant the world’ to Stephenson

While the coaching staff and his team-mates were delighted to be reunited with Stephenson, that paled in comparison to the welcome he received from adoring Arabs.

He was afforded a rousing reception at Tannadice on Thursday when he was presented to the fans prior to kick-off against Rapid Vienna.

And that was followed by a serenade from the travelling support in the first minute in Ayrshire.

“It means loads; not just for me but my mum and dad (Kirsty and Paul) were in the crowd on Sunday,” he continued.

“It probably means even more to them – to hear that and see that reception.

“The kind of noise when I was reintroduced back to the fans on Thursday was really special.

“There’s so much going on in the football world – talk about money here, money there – but to get that kind of reception from the fans is what means the world to me.”

Anfield backing

Although cognisant of the side’s underperformance at the weekend – describing the 2-1 reverse as “just not good enough” – Stephenson returns to United in buoyant mood.

He has penned a new contract with the Reds, rightly noting: “Liverpool don’t just hand them out. ”

And he lined up against Stoke, Preston, Milan and Athletic Bilbao during a summer that saw him taken to Asia with the first team.

It is clear Arne Slot sees something in Stephenson – and the Premier League-winning tactician gave a full-throated endorsement to the player’s return to Scotland.

“I spoke to the manager (Slot) over the summer while we were away and he watched a lot of me last year, whether it was live games on Sky or clips,” continued Stephenson.

“I get the sense he enjoyed how I came on last year and backed me coming back here.

“He’s seen another improvement from me when I came back into pre-season, so the message was quite clear; go and do the same again – and step up another level, if it’s possible.”

He added: “It’s sometimes a bit of an eye-opener when you go in with players of that quality.

“I thought I had a good season up here – then you go back to Liverpool and see there’s other levels to the game that I can take myself.

“I learned a lot over the six weeks while I was with them in pre-season.”

On his wider future at Anfield, the ambitious Stephenson added: “I want to kick on, be ambitious, and hopefully earn another contract.

“There’s no reason to stop there.”