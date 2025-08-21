EXCLUSIVE: Julius Eskesen reveals ex-Aberdeen ace paved way for Dundee United move by insisting size doesn’t matter

Julius Eskesen has revealed that former Aberdeen ace Stefan Gartenmann paved the way for his move to Dundee United – by assuring the playmaker that he wasn’t too small to shine in Scotland.

Eskesen, 26, enjoyed a storied stint alongside Gartenmann with Sønderjyske, with the duo earning place in the club’s folklore by lifting the Danish Cup for the first time ever in 2020 with a shock win over Aalborg.

Gartenmann, now on the books of Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, would go on to star for the Dons on loan from Midtjylland during the 2023/24 campaign.

As such, 5ft 7ins Eskesen had no qualms about ringing his old trophy-winning team-mate – a man whose opinion he implicitly trusts – for the lowdown on the Scottish Premiership and whether it would suit his style.

He got the answer he wanted, and last week penned a two-year deal with the Tangerines, joining from Norwegian side Haugesund.

“I spoke to Stefan Gartenmann who was at Aberdeen,” Eskesen told Courier Sport.

“I played with him at Sønderjyske and he told me that his time in Scotland was one of the greatest years in his career.

“He told me about the passion and culture among the fans.

“But he also assured me that I could bring something to Scottish football – because I was a little sceptical about small me coming to such a physical league!

“He believed I would be able to impact games.

“Stefan is someone whose opinion I listen to – and he was the same back when we played together on the pitch; a guy delivering hard work and honesty, who you can trust.”

Leadership

As well as a glowing endorsement from Gartenmann, Eskesen was won over by the persistence of United gaffer Jim Goodwin.

It is understood that the Tangerines pursued the former Denmark U/19 international for months before finally getting the deal over the line, while giving the player the No 10 jersey would seem far from arbitrary.

Eskesen is determined to live up to the billing, lap up the “fan culture” that so attracted him to the British game and, in time, emerge as a leader.

“Why Scotland? Well, I was excited about the fan culture and what the gaffer (Goodwin) told me about my role,” continued Eskesen.

“He was very invested with me coming over to this club. I think you need coaches that believe in you. But from now, I’ve got to do my own work.

“I’m 26 years old now. I’ve been captain in my old club and I’m ready to take that responsibility.

“Of course, it’s difficult coming into a new group and trying to say a lot. There’s a hierarchy, so I’ve just been staying in the background a little bit, observing the other guys and how things go on here.

“I will let my feet do the talking first and then I can join in with the leadership part afterwards.”

Eskesen: United can seal Euro return

Eskesen was afforded a raucous welcome from the United fans when he was presented prior to last Thursday’s Conference League tie against Rapid – albeit, as he notes, not quite as cacophonous as the roar for Luca Stephenson.

And returning to that stage – in the heart of the battle rather than simply observing – is high on Eskesen’s priority list.

He previously featured in Europa League qualifying against Viktoria Plzen with Sønderjyske.

“That welcome was special to me – but when Luca came out right afterwards, I think there was a quite bit more joy,” he smiled.

“No, I am looking forward to showing all those supporters what I’m capable of.

“The match against Kilmarnock (2-1 defeat last Sunday) was very disappointing but I think there’s great potential in the group and, looking forward, it’s one of our goals to come out and play European football again.”