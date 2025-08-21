EXCLUSIVE: Julius Eskesen reveals ex-Aberdeen ace paved way for Dundee United move by insisting size doesn’t matter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Julius Eskesen reveals ex-Aberdeen ace paved way for Dundee United move by insisting size doesn’t matter

Eskesen did his due diligence regarding whether his style would suit Scotland.

Julius Eskesen, pictured, made his first appearance against Kilmarnock on Sunday.
Eskesen, pictured, made his first appearance against Kilmarnock on Sunday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Julius Eskesen has revealed that former Aberdeen ace Stefan Gartenmann paved the way for his move to Dundee United – by assuring the playmaker that he wasn’t too small to shine in Scotland.

Eskesen, 26, enjoyed a storied stint alongside Gartenmann with Sønderjyske, with the duo earning place in the club’s folklore by lifting the Danish Cup for the first time ever in 2020 with a shock win over Aalborg.

Gartenmann, now on the books of Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, would go on to star for the Dons on loan from Midtjylland during the 2023/24 campaign.

As such, 5ft 7ins Eskesen had no qualms about ringing his old trophy-winning team-mate – a man whose opinion he implicitly trusts – for the lowdown on the Scottish Premiership and whether it would suit his style.

He got the answer he wanted, and last week penned a two-year deal with the Tangerines, joining from Norwegian side Haugesund.

Stefan Gartenmann celebrates a goal against Motherwell for the Dons.
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates a goal against Motherwell for the Dons. Image: SNS

“I spoke to Stefan Gartenmann who was at Aberdeen,” Eskesen told Courier Sport.

“I played with him at Sønderjyske and he told me that his time in Scotland was one of the greatest years in his career.

“He told me about the passion and culture among the fans.

“But he also assured me that I could bring something to Scottish football – because I was a little sceptical about small me coming to such a physical league!

“He believed I would be able to impact games.

Julius Eskesen reporting for duty.
Julius Eskesen reporting for duty. Image: SNS

“Stefan is someone whose opinion I listen to – and he was the same back when we played together on the pitch; a guy delivering hard work and honesty, who you can trust.”

Leadership

As well as a glowing endorsement from Gartenmann, Eskesen was won over by the persistence of United gaffer Jim Goodwin.

It is understood that the Tangerines pursued the former Denmark U/19 international for months before finally getting the deal over the line, while giving the player the No 10 jersey would seem far from arbitrary.

Eskesen is determined to live up to the billing, lap up the “fan culture” that so attracted him to the British game and, in time, emerge as a leader.

Julius Eskesen during his debut for Dundee United against Kilmarnock.
Eskesen cut a frustrated figure on his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Why Scotland? Well, I was excited about the fan culture and what the gaffer (Goodwin) told me about my role,” continued Eskesen.

“He was very invested with me coming over to this club. I think you need coaches that believe in you. But from now, I’ve got to do my own work.

“I’m 26 years old now. I’ve been captain in my old club and I’m ready to take that responsibility.

“Of course, it’s difficult coming into a new group and trying to say a lot. There’s a hierarchy, so I’ve just been staying in the background a little bit, observing the other guys and how things go on here.

“I will let my feet do the talking first and then I can join in with the leadership part afterwards.”

Eskesen: United can seal Euro return

Eskesen was afforded a raucous welcome from the United fans when he was presented prior to last Thursday’s Conference League tie against Rapid – albeit, as he notes, not quite as cacophonous as the roar for Luca Stephenson.

And returning to that stage – in the heart of the battle rather than simply observing – is high on Eskesen’s priority list.

He previously featured in Europa League qualifying against Viktoria Plzen with Sønderjyske.

Julius Eskesen during Dundee United training.
Eskesen during Dundee United training. Image: SNS

“That welcome was special to me – but when Luca came out right afterwards, I think there was a quite bit more joy,” he smiled.

“No, I am looking forward to showing all those supporters what I’m capable of.

“The match against Kilmarnock (2-1 defeat last Sunday) was very disappointing but I think there’s great potential in the group and, looking forward, it’s one of our goals to come out and play European football again.”

