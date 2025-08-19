Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin lays out new striker timeline amid expected Max Watters blow

Jim Goodwin is hopeful that Dundee United will add another striker to their ranks by the end of this week.

The Tangerines have already snapped up 13 players during a hectic summer of business.

However, injuries have left the Terrors down the bare bones in the final third.

Zac Sapsford will be out for a matter of weeks with ankle ligament damage, United chiefs are braced for bad news on Max Watters recent hamstring strain and Jort van der Sande was sold to Cambuur earlier this month.

As such, Goodwin currently has one fit senior striker ahead of derby day against Dundee.

“We need to strengthen that area,” said Goodwin. “We’ve been continuously working on a couple of different things. I would hope to have some positive news by the tail end of this week.

“Max Watters’ injury expedites that process because we’ve got Owen Stirton, at 18 years old, as our only fit striker in the building. So, another striker is the priority for us.

“We’ve got a couple of really good players that we’re speaking to. We just need to try and make a deal happen now.”

Watters wait

Watters, who has already bagged four goals since joining the Tangerines on loan from Barnsley, limped off after just 15 minutes against Kilmarnock on Sunday as the exertions of recent weeks took their toll.

He reported for a scan on Tuesday morning, and Goodwin did not cut an optimistic figure as he awaits the results and subsequent rehabilitation plan from his medical team.

“Max had a scan at 3.45pm on Tuesday, so we’ll get the results of that probably in the next 24 hours or so, but it doesn’t look great,” added Goodwin.

“With hamstrings, those are not quick turnaround injuries. It’s hard to put a return-to-play date on it – but it’s not going to be great.”

A lengthy list

Ryan Strain, Ross Graham, Kristijan Trapanovski, Isaac Pappoe, Sapsford and Watters – all feasibly starters, let alone senior squad options – now make up a remarkable injury list so early in the campaign.

And Goodwin has confirmed that Pappoe will likely remain at United to carry out his rehabilitation plan from knee ligament damage, sparking hope that he could yet play a consequential part of the campaign – albeit that would not be until 2026.