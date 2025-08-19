Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin lays out new striker timeline amid expected Max Watters blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin lays out new striker timeline amid expected Max Watters blow

Goodwin addressed the Tangerines' search for reinforcements.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin has earned a first ever crack at Europe as either a manager or player.
Goodwin can barely believe United's luck on the injury front. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is hopeful that Dundee United will add another striker to their ranks by the end of this week.

The Tangerines have already snapped up 13 players during a hectic summer of business.

However, injuries have left the Terrors down the bare bones in the final third.

Zac Sapsford will be out for a matter of weeks with ankle ligament damage, United chiefs are braced for bad news on Max Watters recent hamstring strain and Jort van der Sande was sold to Cambuur earlier this month.

As such, Goodwin currently has one fit senior striker ahead of derby day against Dundee.

Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Owen Stirton, right, who scored against Kilmarnock, is United’s only fit attacker. Image: SNS

“We need to strengthen that area,” said Goodwin. “We’ve been continuously working on a couple of different things. I would hope to have some positive news by the tail end of this week.

“Max Watters’ injury expedites that process because we’ve got Owen Stirton, at 18 years old, as our only fit striker in the building. So, another striker is the priority for us.

“We’ve got a couple of really good players that we’re speaking to. We just need to try and make a deal happen now.”

Watters wait

Watters, who has already bagged four goals since joining the Tangerines on loan from Barnsley, limped off after just 15 minutes against Kilmarnock on Sunday as the exertions of recent weeks took their toll.

He reported for a scan on Tuesday morning, and Goodwin did not cut an optimistic figure as he awaits the results and subsequent rehabilitation plan from his medical team.

Max Watters limps away
Max Watters limps away. Image: SNS

“Max had a scan at 3.45pm on Tuesday, so we’ll get the results of that probably in the next 24 hours or so, but it doesn’t look great,” added Goodwin.

“With hamstrings, those are not quick turnaround injuries. It’s hard to put a return-to-play date on it – but it’s not going to be great.”

A lengthy list

Ryan Strain, Ross Graham, Kristijan Trapanovski, Isaac Pappoe, Sapsford and Watters – all feasibly starters, let alone senior squad options – now make up a remarkable injury list so early in the campaign.

And Goodwin has confirmed that Pappoe will likely remain at United to carry out his rehabilitation plan from knee ligament damage, sparking hope that he could yet play a consequential part of the campaign – albeit that would not be until 2026.

