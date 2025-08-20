Who is Nikolaj Moller? Dundee United strike target’s former youth coach on strengths, weaknesses and Zlatan Ibrahimovic comparisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Nikolaj Moller? Dundee United strike target’s former youth coach on strengths, weaknesses and Zlatan Ibrahimovic comparisons

United are reportedly closing in on securing the Swedish hit man's signing from St Gallen.

Nikolaj Moller (in blue) in action for Dutch side Den Bosch against Ajax. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Nikolaj Moller (in blue) in action for Dutch side Den Bosch against Ajax. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United are working to secure the signing of Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller from St Gallen in Switzerland.

After coming through the youth ranks via spells with Malmo, in his home country, and Bologna in Italy, the now 23-year-old was snapped up by Arsenal in 2020.

Loan spells in Germany and the Netherlands followed, while Moller was also invited by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to train with his first team.

But when the prospect of regular first team football with St Gallen presented itself, the ambitious Swede made his move.

Moller in action for Arsenal’s under-21s against Gillingham. Image: Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

After spending last season on loan with Stromsgodset in Norway, Moller now looks set to make another switch, this time to Tannadice.

And should United get their man, they will not just be boosting their injury-hit attack, they will be doing so with a 6ft 4in power house, whose attributes have seen him compared to superstar countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It’s the sort of comparison that raises eyebrows, along with expectations.

But Moller’s former Malmo youth coach, Robin Asterhed, feels it’s a valid one.

“If you break out all the qualities that a striker requires, Niko has them,” he told Goal.com in the aftermath of his former charge’s move to Arsenal.

“When he gets a really hard, high pass, he can bring it in at quite high speeds. He can dribble and when he has the opportunity to finish, he can do that as he has the quality to hit the ball really well.

Swedish strike legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic had plenty to celebrate throughout his career. Image: Shutterstock

“So if you bring all those skills together, he’s a super talent.

Asterhed continued: “Nico has the quality to play at a really high level.

“In some ways, he’s like [Nwankwo] Kanu. Maybe he doesn’t dribble as much as Kanu, but he has the ability to do that.

“The Ibra comparisons, I think, are mostly because of his time in Italy. But there are some similarities with a young Ibra, definitely.”

United have already made 13 signings this summer, but mounting injuries have left them short up top.

With Zac Sapsford out for a number of weeks and Max Watters’ hamstring strain likely to require a similarly frustrating spell on the side-lines, Moller’s arrival would provide a big boost as preparation work begins for the impending Dundee derby a week on Sunday.

“We need to strengthen that area,” is United boss Jim Goodwin’s assessment of his striking options.

“We’ve been continuously working on a couple of different things. I would hope to have some positive news by the tail end of this week.”

Conversation