Who is Nikolaj Moller? Dundee United strike target’s former youth coach on strengths, weaknesses and Zlatan Ibrahimovic comparisons

Dundee United are working to secure the signing of Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller from St Gallen in Switzerland.

After coming through the youth ranks via spells with Malmo, in his home country, and Bologna in Italy, the now 23-year-old was snapped up by Arsenal in 2020.

Loan spells in Germany and the Netherlands followed, while Moller was also invited by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to train with his first team.

But when the prospect of regular first team football with St Gallen presented itself, the ambitious Swede made his move.

After spending last season on loan with Stromsgodset in Norway, Moller now looks set to make another switch, this time to Tannadice.

And should United get their man, they will not just be boosting their injury-hit attack, they will be doing so with a 6ft 4in power house, whose attributes have seen him compared to superstar countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It’s the sort of comparison that raises eyebrows, along with expectations.

But Moller’s former Malmo youth coach, Robin Asterhed, feels it’s a valid one.

“If you break out all the qualities that a striker requires, Niko has them,” he told Goal.com in the aftermath of his former charge’s move to Arsenal.

“When he gets a really hard, high pass, he can bring it in at quite high speeds. He can dribble and when he has the opportunity to finish, he can do that as he has the quality to hit the ball really well.

“So if you bring all those skills together, he’s a super talent.

Asterhed continued: “Nico has the quality to play at a really high level.

“In some ways, he’s like [Nwankwo] Kanu. Maybe he doesn’t dribble as much as Kanu, but he has the ability to do that.

“The Ibra comparisons, I think, are mostly because of his time in Italy. But there are some similarities with a young Ibra, definitely.”

United have already made 13 signings this summer, but mounting injuries have left them short up top.

With Zac Sapsford out for a number of weeks and Max Watters’ hamstring strain likely to require a similarly frustrating spell on the side-lines, Moller’s arrival would provide a big boost as preparation work begins for the impending Dundee derby a week on Sunday.

“We need to strengthen that area,” is United boss Jim Goodwin’s assessment of his striking options.

“We’ve been continuously working on a couple of different things. I would hope to have some positive news by the tail end of this week.”