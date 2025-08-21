STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does council treat them so poorly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does council treat them so poorly?

'Dundee City Council treats two of our greatest assets like dog dirt on their shoes.'

Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Last Thursday’s Dundee United v Rapid Vienna match was a fantastic advert for the city.

More than 12,000 packed into Tannadice for a superb night of football drama.

No other event electrifies a whole city like a big football match.

United did this regularly in the 1980s, making the city’s name world famous.

Dundee FC sent shock waves across Europe when they beat West German champions Cologne 8-1 at Dens in 1962.

Dundee’s subsequent ties against Sporting Club, Anderlecht and AC Milan that season were ground-breaking events in the city’s history.

Our football clubs have punched hugely above their weight – what other city of Dundee’s size has had two teams reach the semi-final of the European Cup?

This brought our city to the attention of millions of people. To buy that publicity would cost a fortune.

Strange then that Dundee City Council treats two of our greatest assets like dog dirt on their shoes.

‘Nothing to help’

The council should be fighting like demons to help Dundee FC get their new stadium up and running.

They should have given United a civic reception this week to laud them for so positively promoting the city’s name.

But they don’t do any of that.

They do nothing to help the clubs and try their best to inconvenience fans.

They now propose more petty parking rules to penalise people for the crime of going to a football match.

The football parking zone could be expanded to more streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More parking restrictions with pitifully inadequate signage that, a more cynical man than me might think, haul in more cash by being difficult to spot.

And what is done with that cash?

All that money taken from football fans should go to benefit them.

Are the council introducing free park-and-ride buses to balance the strictures on parking where fans have always parked?

Are they providing covered walkways to stop fans getting soaked during their longer walks?

American approach

Parking bans, in place a couple of hours a week, are a waste of time. A sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Can’t they see this doesn’t reduce the number of cars, all it does is shift a small and short-lived half-problem a hundred yards? What’s the point of that?

Parts of Clepington Road, for instance, or Byron Street and Mortimer Street, which didn’t have cars parked now do during matches.

Do the residents of those streets not matter to the council?

In America, city fathers do all they can – and spend eye-watering sums – to woo sports franchises to relocate to their cities.

They have the savvy to recognise the publicity, prestige and revenue that sport generates.

Conversely, in Dundee, a small-minded, small-intellect council pursue spiteful policies against sports like golf and football.

Possible extension of the controversial Dundee football parking zone restrictions.

Are they trying to chase sport out of the city?

And does our sports convenor Lynne Short speak up to defend the clubs or fans?

Of course not. She’s not trusted to have opinions.

This parking zone caper is, let’s be honest, part of the council’s ongoing war on motorists.

It’s an already deeply unpopular set of councillors doing something else to alienate ordinary people.

I remind United and Dundee fans – the next council elections are 2027.

When you think about who to support, remember who supported you.

