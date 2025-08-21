STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does council treat them so poorly?

Last Thursday’s Dundee United v Rapid Vienna match was a fantastic advert for the city.

More than 12,000 packed into Tannadice for a superb night of football drama.

No other event electrifies a whole city like a big football match.

United did this regularly in the 1980s, making the city’s name world famous.

Dundee FC sent shock waves across Europe when they beat West German champions Cologne 8-1 at Dens in 1962.

Dundee’s subsequent ties against Sporting Club, Anderlecht and AC Milan that season were ground-breaking events in the city’s history.

Our football clubs have punched hugely above their weight – what other city of Dundee’s size has had two teams reach the semi-final of the European Cup?

This brought our city to the attention of millions of people. To buy that publicity would cost a fortune.

Strange then that Dundee City Council treats two of our greatest assets like dog dirt on their shoes.

‘Nothing to help’

The council should be fighting like demons to help Dundee FC get their new stadium up and running.

They should have given United a civic reception this week to laud them for so positively promoting the city’s name.

But they don’t do any of that.

They do nothing to help the clubs and try their best to inconvenience fans.

They now propose more petty parking rules to penalise people for the crime of going to a football match.

More parking restrictions with pitifully inadequate signage that, a more cynical man than me might think, haul in more cash by being difficult to spot.

And what is done with that cash?

All that money taken from football fans should go to benefit them.

Are the council introducing free park-and-ride buses to balance the strictures on parking where fans have always parked?

Are they providing covered walkways to stop fans getting soaked during their longer walks?

American approach

Parking bans, in place a couple of hours a week, are a waste of time. A sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Can’t they see this doesn’t reduce the number of cars, all it does is shift a small and short-lived half-problem a hundred yards? What’s the point of that?

Parts of Clepington Road, for instance, or Byron Street and Mortimer Street, which didn’t have cars parked now do during matches.

Do the residents of those streets not matter to the council?

In America, city fathers do all they can – and spend eye-watering sums – to woo sports franchises to relocate to their cities.

They have the savvy to recognise the publicity, prestige and revenue that sport generates.

Conversely, in Dundee, a small-minded, small-intellect council pursue spiteful policies against sports like golf and football.

Are they trying to chase sport out of the city?

And does our sports convenor Lynne Short speak up to defend the clubs or fans?

Of course not. She’s not trusted to have opinions.

This parking zone caper is, let’s be honest, part of the council’s ongoing war on motorists.

It’s an already deeply unpopular set of councillors doing something else to alienate ordinary people.

I remind United and Dundee fans – the next council elections are 2027.

When you think about who to support, remember who supported you.