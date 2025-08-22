Jim Goodwin: Dundee United injury crisis wrecked bounce game talks

Jim Goodwin’s hopes of lining up a weekend bounce game for Dundee United have been dashed by injuries.

The Tangerines were due to face Aberdeen in Premiership action this weekend, but the fixture was postponed at the Dons’ request, owing to their involvement in European competition on either side of Saturday’s scheduled clash.

Given United’s injury issues, the ‘free’ time has worked out well for Jim Goodwin’s side.

The Tangerines boss intends to take full advantage of the fixtureless weekend after a hectic August run – and has no intention of organising a match.

Asked about the prospect of a closed-doors clash, Goodwin said: “No, I can’t. I had spoken to one club about a friendly but given the volume of injuries that we have at the moment, I think it would be too big a risk, to be honest.

“I would have been asking those guys that have played Thursday, Sunday to play in a friendly as well and it just wouldn’t make any sense to us.”

Despite the lack of a fixture this weekend, Goodwin insists his squad will be kept busy at their St Andrews University training base.

However, the work will be less focused on stretching his players physically than on helping them gel as a unit, while efforts to add to the squad will continue.

“There won’t be much time off, to be honest,” explained Goodwin.

“We’ve got a number of guys that have not long come back from injury; the likes of Fatah and Namoo, while the likes of Julius Eskesen and Luca Stephenson are new to the group as well.

“So there won’t be much in the way of days off.

“We’ll certainly try and reduce the intensity of the workload this next week just to give those lads who have played all of the minutes during the European campaign a little bit of time to recover to try and get a bit of freshness back in the legs for next week.

“But we’ll be working hard. We’ve got a lot to still iron out and we’ll be doing that on the training pitch.”