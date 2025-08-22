Jim Goodwin: Dundee United injury crisis wrecked bounce game talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United injury crisis wrecked bounce game talks

The Tangerines are dealing with a number of injuries across the first team squad.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has plenty to ponder. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin’s hopes of lining up a weekend bounce game for Dundee United have been dashed by injuries.

The Tangerines were due to face Aberdeen in Premiership action this weekend, but the fixture was postponed at the Dons’ request, owing to their involvement in European competition on either side of Saturday’s scheduled clash.

Given United’s injury issues, the ‘free’ time has worked out well for Jim Goodwin’s side.

The Tangerines boss intends to take full advantage of the fixtureless weekend after a hectic August run – and has no intention of organising a match.

Asked about the prospect of a closed-doors clash, Goodwin said: “No, I can’t. I had spoken to one club about a friendly but given the volume of injuries that we have at the moment, I think it would be too big a risk, to be honest.

Jim Goodwin on the training pitch with his Dundee United players.
Jim Goodwin instructs his players on the training ground. Image: Dundee United FC

“I would have been asking those guys that have played Thursday, Sunday to play in a friendly as well and it just wouldn’t make any sense to us.”

Despite the lack of a fixture this weekend, Goodwin insists his squad will be kept busy at their St Andrews University training base.

However, the work will be less focused on stretching his players physically than on helping them gel as a unit, while efforts to add to the squad will continue.

“There won’t be much time off, to be honest,” explained Goodwin.

“We’ve got a number of guys that have not long come back from injury; the likes of Fatah and Namoo, while the likes of Julius Eskesen and Luca Stephenson are new to the group as well.

Julius Eskesen during Dundee United training.
Julius Eskesen during Dundee United training. Image: SNS

“So there won’t be much in the way of days off.

“We’ll certainly try and reduce the intensity of the workload this next week just to give those lads who have played all of the minutes during the European campaign a little bit of time to recover to try and get a bit of freshness back in the legs for next week.

“But we’ll be working hard. We’ve got a lot to still iron out and we’ll be doing that on the training pitch.”

