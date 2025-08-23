Jim Goodwin on Owen Stirton response that spoke volumes about Dundee United kid

Jim Goodwin has long believed Owen Stirton has the skills to develop into a “top player” with Dundee United.

Now the Tangerines boss reckons the teen striker also has the necessary character.

With early-season injuries mounting at Tannadice, Goodwin has had to lean on Stirton more heavily than he had planned.

The 18-year-old has not looked out of place – but did miss a golden chance to net a winner against Rapid Vienna.

He bounced back by giving his all against Kilmarnock and notching his first goal of the season.

Now Goodwin hopes there will be more to come.

“We are delighted for Stirts,” said the United boss.

“I explained to him last year that he was going to be an important player for us. I was only going to sign three strikers and have him there to make up the four.

“He’s probably got more game time than he probably would have predicted, or certainly that we would have as well, given the situation, but he’s done fantastic.

“He was really unlucky not to score the winner against Vienna and then (I’m) delighted for him to get his goal at the weekend there.

“We’re not putting too much pressure on him. He’s still got parts of his game that he needs to work on; his link-up play and different aspects of the game, using his body a bit better and things like that.

“That’ll all come with experience and with maturity and with continuous hard work on the training pitch.

“It was brilliant for him to get the goal at Kilmarnock, it was just unfortunate that it didn’t help in terms of helping us to progress.”

Having watched Stirton’s development carefully, Goodwin is better placed than most to forecast what may happen next.

The United boss feels an international nod (at U/21 level) is close – and, from there, the sky is the limit.

Goodwin said: “Testament to the boy and his character. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he knows, as a striker, you’re going to get opportunities and you’re going to miss chances.

“The great thing about the young ones is that they give you absolutely everything. He ran himself into the ground on Sunday against Kilmarnock.

“We’ve got to be careful and sensible with these younger ones as well because, physically, he’s not fully developed. He played a lot of minutes on Thursday night with the extra-time and everything.

“Then obviously he’s had to play for the best part of an hour at the weekend as well.

“He’s done fantastic for us. He’s going to be a top player. I’ve got no doubt about that. Number nines at his age are really hard to find.

“With the work that he’s doing with the backroom team in terms of building up his fitness and his strength and obviously us working on the technical aspects of his game, he’s going to be a good player.

“He’ll be a Scottish U/21 international, I’m pretty sure, very soon. Then hopefully he’ll continue to develop and continue to build on that.”