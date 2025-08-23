Jim Goodwin on Owen Stirton response that spoke volumes about Dundee United kid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on Owen Stirton response that spoke volumes about Dundee United kid

Goodwin has high hopes for the young Tangerines striker.

By Sean Hamilton
Owen Stirton has been thrust into the limelight in the early weeks of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Owen Stirton has been thrust into the limelight in the early weeks of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Jim Goodwin has long believed Owen Stirton has the skills to develop into a “top player” with Dundee United.

Now the Tangerines boss reckons the teen striker also has the necessary character.

With early-season injuries mounting at Tannadice, Goodwin has had to lean on Stirton more heavily than he had planned.

The 18-year-old has not looked out of place – but did miss a golden chance to net a winner against Rapid Vienna.

He bounced back by giving his all against Kilmarnock and notching his first goal of the season.

Now Goodwin hopes there will be more to come.

“We are delighted for Stirts,” said the United boss.

“I explained to him last year that he was going to be an important player for us. I was only going to sign three strikers and have him there to make up the four.

Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry.
Owen Stirton (right) celebrates with Will Ferry after scoring against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“He’s probably got more game time than he probably would have predicted, or certainly that we would have as well, given the situation, but he’s done fantastic.

“He was really unlucky not to score the winner against Vienna and then (I’m) delighted for him to get his goal at the weekend there.

“We’re not putting too much pressure on him. He’s still got parts of his game that he needs to work on; his link-up play and different aspects of the game, using his body a bit better and things like that.

“That’ll all come with experience and with maturity and with continuous hard work on the training pitch.

“It was brilliant for him to get the goal at Kilmarnock, it was just unfortunate that it didn’t help in terms of helping us to progress.”

Having watched Stirton’s development carefully, Goodwin is better placed than most to forecast what may happen next.

The United boss feels an international nod (at U/21 level) is close – and, from there, the sky is the limit.

Goodwin said: “Testament to the boy and his character. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he knows, as a striker, you’re going to get opportunities and you’re going to miss chances.

Owen Stirton is brilliantly denied by Rapid Vienna goalkeeper Hedl.
Owen Stirton is brilliantly denied by the Rapid Vienna goalkeeper. Image: SNS

“The great thing about the young ones is that they give you absolutely everything.  He ran himself into the ground on Sunday against Kilmarnock.

“We’ve got to be careful and sensible with these younger ones as well because, physically, he’s not fully developed. He played a lot of minutes on Thursday night with the extra-time and everything.

“Then obviously he’s had to play for the best part of an hour at the weekend as well.

“He’s done fantastic for us. He’s going to be a top player. I’ve got no doubt about that. Number nines at his age are really hard to find.

“With the work that he’s doing with the backroom team in terms of building up his fitness and his strength and obviously us working on the technical aspects of his game, he’s going to be a good player.

“He’ll be a Scottish U/21 international, I’m pretty sure, very soon. Then hopefully he’ll continue to develop and continue to build on that.”

More from Dundee United

Tannadice Park, Dundee
Dundee United slapped with more than £20,000 worth of fines as Tannadice chiefs slam…
Nikolaj Moller settles into his new dressing room at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United boss hails capture of 'rare breed' Swede as Nikolaj Moller signs up
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United injury crisis wrecked bounce game talks
Julius Eskesen, pictured, made his first appearance against Kilmarnock on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: Julius Eskesen reveals ex-Aberdeen ace paved way for Dundee United move by insisting…
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
27
Nikolaj Moller (in blue) in action for Dutch side Den Bosch against Ajax. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Who is Nikolaj Moller? Dundee United strike target's former youth coach on strengths, weaknesses…
Jim Goodwin has earned a first ever crack at Europe as either a manager or player.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin lays out new striker timeline amid expected…
Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a 'clear'…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine - it's up…
Dundee United and Kilmarnock compete for a high ball.
4 Dundee United talking points: Terrors must shake off Dundee echoes – and a…
2

Conversation