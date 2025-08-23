Dundee United boss hails capture of ‘rare breed’ Swede as Nikolaj Moller signs up

Dundee United have completed the signing of Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller.

The 23-year-old arrives at Tannadice from Swiss side St Gallen and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal (with an option for an additional year held by United).

Despite his relative youth, the 6ft 4in hit man has already sampled football across Europe, with formative stays at Malmo, Bologna and Arsenal, plus loans in Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

In welcoming Moller to the club, United boss Jim Goodwin was keen to point out that, despite his height, he is far from a one-trick pony.

He said: “Nikolaj has a terrific physical profile which is perfectly-suited to the combative nature of the Scottish Premiership, but he’s more than just a traditional target man.

“He has the rare blend of height, technical ability and raw pace, which allows him both to play with his back to goal and link the game or stretch opposition defences with selfless runs into the channels.

“These attributes gave him the opportunity to learn within some elite footballing environments during his formative years, and he’s a more well-rounded player thanks to those experiences.”

He added: “At just 23, Nikolaj has already tested himself across numerous European countries, all with different cultures on and off the park – that speaks volumes about his adaptability and ambition.

“We believe Tannadice is the right environment for him to settle, develop further and showcase his talents at senior level. For the wider group, he provides stiff competition at the top end of the pitch, helping to drive standards to a higher level on a daily basis.”