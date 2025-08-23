Dundee United boss hails capture of ‘rare breed’ Swede as Nikolaj Moller signs up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss hails capture of ‘rare breed’ Swede as Nikolaj Moller signs up

The big striker has arrived to bolster United's striking options.

By Sean Hamilton
Nikolaj Moller settles into his new dressing room at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC
Nikolaj Moller settles into his new dressing room at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have completed the signing of Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller.

The 23-year-old arrives at Tannadice from Swiss side St Gallen and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal (with an option for an additional year held by United).

Despite his relative youth, the 6ft 4in hit man has already sampled football across Europe, with formative stays at Malmo, Bologna and Arsenal, plus loans in Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

In welcoming Moller to the club, United boss Jim Goodwin was keen to point out that, despite his height, he is far from a one-trick pony.

He said: “Nikolaj has a terrific physical profile which is perfectly-suited to the combative nature of the Scottish Premiership, but he’s more than just a traditional target man.

Moller in action for Arsenal. Image: Shutterstock

“He has the rare blend of height, technical ability and raw pace, which allows him both to play with his back to goal and link the game or stretch opposition defences with selfless runs into the channels.

“These attributes gave him the opportunity to learn within some elite footballing environments during his formative years, and he’s a more well-rounded player thanks to those experiences.”

He added: “At just 23, Nikolaj has already tested himself across numerous European countries, all with different cultures on and off the park – that speaks volumes about his adaptability and ambition.

“We believe Tannadice is the right environment for him to settle, develop further and showcase his talents at senior level. For the wider group, he provides stiff competition at the top end of the pitch, helping to drive standards to a higher level on a daily basis.”

More from Dundee United

Tannadice Park, Dundee
Dundee United slapped with more than £20,000 worth of fines as Tannadice chiefs slam…
Owen Stirton has been thrust into the limelight in the early weeks of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin on Owen Stirton response that spoke volumes about Dundee United kid
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United injury crisis wrecked bounce game talks
Julius Eskesen, pictured, made his first appearance against Kilmarnock on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: Julius Eskesen reveals ex-Aberdeen ace paved way for Dundee United move by insisting…
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
27
Nikolaj Moller (in blue) in action for Dutch side Den Bosch against Ajax. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Who is Nikolaj Moller? Dundee United strike target's former youth coach on strengths, weaknesses…
Jim Goodwin has earned a first ever crack at Europe as either a manager or player.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin lays out new striker timeline amid expected…
Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a 'clear'…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine - it's up…
Dundee United and Kilmarnock compete for a high ball.
4 Dundee United talking points: Terrors must shake off Dundee echoes – and a…
2

Conversation