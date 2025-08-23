Dundee United slapped with more than £20,000 worth of fines as Tannadice chiefs slam ‘wholly unacceptable’ conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United slapped with more than £20,000 worth of fines as Tannadice chiefs slam ‘wholly unacceptable’ conduct

The Terrors have been superbly backed in recent weeks, but a minority have cost the club.

By Alan Temple
Tannadice Park, Dundee
United face costly repairs and fines. Image: SNS

Dundee United have accrued more than £20,000 in fines due to indiscretions by a minority of fans in the opening weeks of the campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Tannadice club slammed “wholly unacceptable” conduct which has resulted in action from Uefa and the SPFL, including:

  • Pyrotechnics used during Uefa Conference League fixtures against Rapid Vienna and UNA Strassen at Tannadice.
  • Objects thrown on to the field of play in the away legs of the ties against Rapid Vienna and UNA Strassen.
  • Hearts defender Stuart Findlay struck by a lighter during a recent Scottish Premiership game at Tannadice.

The message to fans also spotlighted “significant damage” done to facilities at Tannadice by the club’s own supporters during the galling European exit against Rapid Vienna on August 14.

And the club has called upon fans to ensure their behaviour is “beyond reproach” when United cross the road to face Dundee in the first derby of the campaign next Sunday, with “national attention focused on the city”.

The full statement can be viewed on Dundee United’s official website here. 

