Dundee United slapped with more than £20,000 worth of fines as Tannadice chiefs slam ‘wholly unacceptable’ conduct

Dundee United have accrued more than £20,000 in fines due to indiscretions by a minority of fans in the opening weeks of the campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Tannadice club slammed “wholly unacceptable” conduct which has resulted in action from Uefa and the SPFL, including:

Pyrotechnics used during Uefa Conference League fixtures against Rapid Vienna and UNA Strassen at Tannadice.

Objects thrown on to the field of play in the away legs of the ties against Rapid Vienna and UNA Strassen.

Hearts defender Stuart Findlay struck by a lighter during a recent Scottish Premiership game at Tannadice.

The message to fans also spotlighted “significant damage” done to facilities at Tannadice by the club’s own supporters during the galling European exit against Rapid Vienna on August 14.

And the club has called upon fans to ensure their behaviour is “beyond reproach” when United cross the road to face Dundee in the first derby of the campaign next Sunday, with “national attention focused on the city”.

The full statement can be viewed on Dundee United’s official website here.