Nikolaj Moller addresses Zlatan comparison as Dundee United new boy eyes dream derby debut

Dundee United new boy Nikolaj Moller has laughed off comparisons with Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 6ft4ins marksman exploded onto the scene as a teenager with Malmo in his homeland – just like Zlatan – before joining Bologna at the age of 16.

That prompted inevitable parallels with the former Ajax, Inter and Barcelona hero.

However, Moller reckons that was due to his rangy stature rather than any genuine similarities in playing style.

“I don’t look at (those comparisons) too much,” said Moller.

“I try to focus on myself and be the best version I can every day.

“These comparisons are also just because I’m tall and I come from the same team (Malmo) as him (Zlatan).”

Nevertheless that teenage switch to Serie A that prompted such lofty comparisons was a formative one.

“At that age, it’s really difficult to make a move like that alone,” said Moller. “But I think it makes you really strong to be able to make the next moves.”

Arsenal apprenticeship

An elite apprenticeship for the Sweden U/20 international continued with a move to Arsenal in 2020.

He played alongside the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe, Reiss Neilson and Folarin Balogun in Premier League 2, while experiencing senior training sessions under Mikel Arteta.

“That is the absolute top level and just being there, training with them, you learn so much,” Moller continued. “You also prove to yourself that it’s something you can do.

“It gives you a lot of confidence and well you grow from that.”

He added: “In the different countries I’ve played, you get different experiences and

take different stuff with you.

“With a little bit from every place, I think it’s done a lot to shape who I am today

and the player I am.”

Derby debut

As is so often the case, the search for first-team football resulted in him departing one of the game’s superpowers.

Moller subsequently turned out for Stromsgodset and St Gallen, notching six goals and two assists in 47 outings.

And on Saturday, he penned a two-year deal with the Tangerines, with a club-held option for a further season.

He could make his debut on derby day against Dundee at Dens Park next Sunday.

Moller told Dundee United’s official website: “I think it’s perfectly set-up to come in and play a big game like this. I’m really excited.”