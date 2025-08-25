Where are the Dundee United players who departed during summer exodus – and how are they faring so far?

It has been a summer of change for Dundee United.

The capture of Danish striker Nikolaj Moller on Saturday afternoon took the Tangerines’ tally of signings to 14 arrivals from 14 nations.

To make way for Jim Goodwin’s new-look outfit, a swathe of players headed for the exit door during the close season.

Below, Courier Sport has a look at where they ended up, and how they are faring so far.

This list does not include players who were on loan with United last term. Apart from Sam Dalby and Jack Walton – who joined Bolton and Preston, respectively – and United’s returning hero Luca Stephenson, they are all back at their parent clubs.

While several youngsters also said farewell to Tannadice, we limit the round-up to those who featured at least once for United’s senior side.

David Babunski (Unattached)

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport during the summer, Babunski vowed not to rush into his next move.

The Macedonian maestro – who played 29 times for the Tangerines last term – has been as good as his word and remains a free agent deep into August as he weighs up his future.

Allan Campbell (Oxford United, on trial)

The former Motherwell favourite endured an underwhelming stint at Tannadice and, despite making 13 appearances, never found any rhythm or form during the run-in.

He is currently on trial with EFL Championship side Oxford United – for the second time this summer – with boss Gary Rowett telling the Oxford Mail: “We’ve still got Allan Campbell in the building, who we feel would be a good addition to the squad.

“We’re still trying to see whether that is a possibility. I’d like to strengthen the squad further.”

Ross Docherty (Ross County)

While Docherty endured fitness woes during his two campaigns with United, he was an outstanding leader behind the scenes and when available, undoubtedly made Goodwin’s Terrors a better team.

However, United made the tough decision to let him go over the summer, believing they could add more energy, pace and durability to the engine room.

Docherty, meanwhile, made the switch north to join Ross County in search of another promotion. To date, it has not gone well.

County were dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup at the group stage and remain winless and rock bottom of the Championship. Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Partick Thistle resulted in boss Don Cowie leaving by mutual consent.

Declan Gallagher (Ross County)

Gallagher, another giant of United’s promotion from the Championship and subsequent European qualification, signed off in style with a virtuoso, goal-scoring performance against Aberdeen in May.

It was a display made even more impressive by the fact he already knew that a new contract would not be forthcoming.

He attracted interest from Livingston, Dunfermline, St Johnstone and a club in India over the summer, but ultimately opted for the Staggies.

As we outlined during Docherty’s entry, it has been a tough start for Gallagher and his teammates in the Highlands.

Rory MacLeod (Dunfermline Athletic)

United academy graduate MacLeod, who spent last season on loan with Southampton U/21s, made the switch to Dunfermline Athletic for an undisclosed fee in July when it became apparent that regular action at Tannadice would not be forthcoming.

He notched his first-ever senior goal, slotting home a penalty kick against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup.

However, MacLeod has so far been limited to two appearances after a mystery infection saw the Scotland U/19 ace hospitalised for six days, including “struggling to breathe for about 24 to 48 hours”.

He is now back in full training and pushing for a return to Neil Lennon’s line-up.

Glenn Middleton (Doncaster Rovers)

Middleton, 25, was one of the Terrors’ longest-serving players but chose to pursue a new challenge during the summer despite United tabling a contract extension.

And he has enjoyed a bright start to his career at Donny.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone flyer has played all five of Rovers’ EFL League One fixtures this season, helping them to three wins, a draw and just one defeat. He notched his first assist in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Port Vale.

Doncaster are only outside the promotion playoff positions due to goal difference and just three points behind league leaders Cardiff City.

Louis Moult (Crewe Alexandra)

Moult, 33, unsurprisingly had plenty of suitors, north and south of the border, after a super two years at Tannadice that saw him score 25 goals and allay fears regarding previous serious knee and ankle injuries.

Even after United’s return to the top-flight, with starts thin on the ground, Moult still found the net five times, including the club’s 2024/25 goal of the season – a stunning bicycle kick against St Mirren in January.

He ultimately opted to join Crewe Alexandra and has made three substitute appearances for The Railwaymen, who are flying high at the summit of EFL League Two with 12 points from a possible 15.

Jack Newman (Peterhead)

Newman, who made four senior appearances during the ill-fated 2022/23 season as Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson flopped, was released in the close season after being usurped by Ruairidh Adams in the hierarchy of keepers.

And he is finally enjoying a spell as No.1, having returned to Peterhead – where he previously played on loan – by starting eight of their nine competitive matches this campaign.

The Blue Toon are currently fifth in League One after two wins and two defeats.

Jort van der Sande (Cambuur SC)

What he lacked in goals, van der Sande made up for in popularity with the adoring Arabs.

He failed to ripple the net in his sole season at Tannadice but won over fans with his work rate, attitude and selfless performances, often using his physicality to bring others into the game.

Despite garnering praise from Goodwin for reporting to pre-season training in impeccable shape, a niggling calf injury halted his progress – and then Cambuur tabled a long-term contract to take him back to the Netherlands.

The prospect of regular first-team football and security – especially having just become a new father – was too good to turn down and United allowed the Bonaire international to move on.

Van der Sande is now fit and expected to be in the Cambuur squad to face Jong AZ this evening.

Meshack Ubochioma (Kolorcity Kazincbarcika)

The Nigerian winger will be remembered for one moment in tangerine.

But what a moment.

Meshack’s befuddling cameo and looping 99th-minute goal against Hibs will assure him cult hero status at United, however his sole year in Scotland was otherwise underwhelming, playing just three times for the Terrors.

A loan spell with Livingston went no better as he failed to earn a starting berth under David Martindale.

Now back in Hungary, where he previously thrived, Meshack has already opened his account with newly promoted top-flight side Kolorcity Kazincbarcika with a delightful, clipped finish after rounding the goalkeeper.

Tony Watt (Partick Thistle)

A tumultuous, expensive and largely disappointing (aside from one campaign in the Championship) three-and-a-half years at Tannadice officially came to an end in the close season, albeit Watt’s United career was evidently over long before that.

The 31-year-old joined second-tier promotion hopefuls Thistle last month and has scored one goal in seven games, helping the Jags to fifth spot in the table after three league games.