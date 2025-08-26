Dundee United new boy determined to remedy nightmare derby record: ‘We only won on red cards!’

Two defeats; 10 goals conceded; a couple of red cards.

It is little wonder Julius Eskesen is reluctant to dwell on his recent derby record.

Prior to joining Dundee United earlier this month, Eskesen was in the trenches during a miserable campaign for Norwegian strugglers FK Haugesund.

They remain bottom of the Eliteserien with just five points from 19 games. Relegation to the second tier appears a formality. The only question is whether they will accrue a record low points total in the process.

And Haugesund have endured particularly chastening encounters against fierce rivals Viking in the country’s Vestlandsderbyet in 2025.

In April, they were battered 5-1 in Stavanger, with Oscar Krusnell dismissed for the visitors.

A fortnight later, Haugesund were battered 4-1 on their own patch.

Indeed, in Eskesen’s six games against Viking during three years at Haugesund, he tasted victory just once and lost five times.

The aggregate scoreline was 23-8 in favour of the Stavanger outfit.

As such, he is determined to enjoy some long-awaited derby delight when Dundee United cross the road to Dens Park on Sunday; a contest Eskesen expects to be “more special” than his experiences in Norway.

Eskesen: Dundee derby will be more special

“In Denmark, I didn’t really have any rivalries when I was with OB and Sønderjyske. There were matches against teams also in the southern part of the country, but not any big rivalries.

“In Norway, Haugesund played against Viking – which was a huge game for the club – so I’ve had that derby experience. But I think this one is more special.

“I think the only way we were leading against Viking was in terms of red cards. We are winning on those!

“Other than that, I can’t talk too much about my record in that game.”

He added: “Even before I arrived at Dundee United, I was told that it’s the biggest game of the year so I’m looking forward to that.”

More to come

And Eskesen is especially fired up for the contest against the Dark Blues after confessing to a sense of disappointment following his Tangerines bow against Kilmarnock nine days ago.

Thrown into an intense contest – one in which the Terrors were collectively poor – mere days after arriving at the club, Eskesen had ample excuses for not affecting the game as he would have liked.

However, he eschewed those and chose to focus on improving in his next outings.

“It was a disappointing first experience, both my own performance; but also, with the team’s performance,” he added.

“You could say that it was a fast and intense game, but I expected that I should be taking the temperature of the games and showing more control. I didn’t manage that.

“I really hope – and I expect – that there is much more to come from me.”