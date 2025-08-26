Dundee United new boy determined to remedy nightmare derby record: ‘We only won on red cards!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United new boy determined to remedy nightmare derby record: ‘We only won on red cards!’

Julius Eskesen cannot wait to experience the fierce showdown against the Dark Blues.

Julius Eskesen during Dundee United training.
Eskesen during Dundee United training. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Two defeats; 10 goals conceded; a couple of red cards.

It is little wonder Julius Eskesen is reluctant to dwell on his recent derby record.

Prior to joining Dundee United earlier this month, Eskesen was in the trenches during a miserable campaign for Norwegian strugglers FK Haugesund.

They remain bottom of the Eliteserien with just five points from 19 games. Relegation to the second tier appears a formality. The only question is whether they will accrue a record low points total in the process.

And Haugesund have endured particularly chastening encounters against fierce rivals Viking in the country’s Vestlandsderbyet in 2025.

In April, they were battered 5-1 in Stavanger, with Oscar Krusnell dismissed for the visitors.

A fortnight later, Haugesund were battered 4-1 on their own patch.

Indeed, in Eskesen’s six games against Viking during three years at Haugesund, he tasted victory just once and lost five times.

The aggregate scoreline was 23-8 in favour of the Stavanger outfit.

As such, he is determined to enjoy some long-awaited derby delight when Dundee United cross the road to Dens Park on Sunday; a contest Eskesen expects to be “more special” than his experiences in Norway.

Eskesen: Dundee derby will be more special

“In Denmark, I didn’t really have any rivalries when I was with OB and Sønderjyske. There were matches against teams also in the southern part of the country, but not any big rivalries.

“In Norway, Haugesund played against Viking – which was a huge game for the club – so I’ve had that derby experience. But I think this one is more special.

Louis Moult misses a chance
Derby day in Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I think the only way we were leading against Viking was in terms of red cards. We are winning on those!

“Other than that, I can’t talk too much about my record in that game.”

He added: “Even before I arrived at Dundee United, I was told that it’s the biggest game of the year so I’m looking forward to that.”

More to come

And Eskesen is especially fired up for the contest against the Dark Blues after confessing to a sense of disappointment following his Tangerines bow against Kilmarnock nine days ago.

Thrown into an intense contest – one in which the Terrors were collectively poor – mere days after arriving at the club, Eskesen had ample excuses for not affecting the game as he would have liked.

Julius Eskesen cut a frustrated figure on his debut against Kilmarnock
Eskesen cut a frustrated figure on his debut against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

However, he eschewed those and chose to focus on improving in his next outings.

“It was a disappointing first experience, both my own performance; but also, with the team’s performance,” he added.

“You could say that it was a fast and intense game, but I expected that I should be taking the temperature of the games and showing more control. I didn’t manage that.

“I really hope – and I expect – that there is much more to come from me.”

