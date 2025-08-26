Dundee United trio earn international call-ups with Dundee and Dunfermline also represented in Scotland U/21s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United trio earn international call-ups with Dundee and Dunfermline also represented in Scotland U/21s

The young Scots face Czechia and Portugal in qualifiers next month.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dundee United are celebrating a hat-trick after a trio of Scotland U/21 call-ups.

They are joined by players from rivals Dundee and Dunfermline in Scot Gemmill’s latest selection

The young Scots next month begin their bid for qualification to the 2027 UEFA European U/21 Championship.

Miller Thomson in action for Dundee United against Hearts.
Miller Thomson (left) has made three appearances for Dundee United so far this season. Image: SNS

And United will be heavily represented in the squad following the inclusion of goalkeeper Ruaridh Adams, defender Sam Cleall-Harding and the versatile Miller Thomson.

Dundee stopper Luke Graham is also named in the 24-man panel, as is Dunfermline centre-half Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Dundee signing target Colby Donovan, the Celtic youngster, is included after making his Hoops first-team debut against Livingston at the weekend.

The qualifiers kick off with a trip to face second seeds Czechia in Uherské Hradiště on Friday, September 5.

Dunfermline defender has experience

That is followed quickly by the visit of Group B favourites Portugal the following Tuesday.

The Fir Park encounter kicks off at 7pm.

Dunfermline’s Chilokoa-Mullen is by far the most experienced of the contingent from Fife and Tayside at international level.

The 21-year-old former Leeds United and Liverpool youngster has racked up 15 caps and two goals for the U/21s.

Luke Graham in action for Dundee against Kilmarnock.
Luke Graham (right) has been virtually an ever-present for Dundee this season. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Cleall-Harding, Adams – who is out on loan at East Fife – and Graham will be looking to add to their solitary caps, with Thomson having featured twice for Gemmill’s outfit.

Gemmill is building a new-look team, with only players born 2004 or later eligible for the qualifiers.

The likes of Ben Gannon Doak, Tommy Conway, Kieron Bowie, Connor Barron, Lennon Miller, Cieran Slicker, Max Johnston and Josh Doig all featured in the previous Euros campaign for the U/21s before making the step up to the senior side.

And Hearts striker James Wilson, who made his debut for the senior Scotland team in March, has dropped back down to the U/21s for the double-header.

Conversation