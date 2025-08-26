Dundee United trio earn international call-ups with Dundee and Dunfermline also represented in Scotland U/21s

Dundee United are celebrating a hat-trick after a trio of Scotland U/21 call-ups.

They are joined by players from rivals Dundee and Dunfermline in Scot Gemmill’s latest selection

The young Scots next month begin their bid for qualification to the 2027 UEFA European U/21 Championship.

And United will be heavily represented in the squad following the inclusion of goalkeeper Ruaridh Adams, defender Sam Cleall-Harding and the versatile Miller Thomson.

Dundee stopper Luke Graham is also named in the 24-man panel, as is Dunfermline centre-half Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Dundee signing target Colby Donovan, the Celtic youngster, is included after making his Hoops first-team debut against Livingston at the weekend.

The qualifiers kick off with a trip to face second seeds Czechia in Uherské Hradiště on Friday, September 5.

Dunfermline defender has experience

That is followed quickly by the visit of Group B favourites Portugal the following Tuesday.

The Fir Park encounter kicks off at 7pm.

Dunfermline’s Chilokoa-Mullen is by far the most experienced of the contingent from Fife and Tayside at international level.

The 21-year-old former Leeds United and Liverpool youngster has racked up 15 caps and two goals for the U/21s.

Meanwhile, Cleall-Harding, Adams – who is out on loan at East Fife – and Graham will be looking to add to their solitary caps, with Thomson having featured twice for Gemmill’s outfit.

Gemmill is building a new-look team, with only players born 2004 or later eligible for the qualifiers.

The likes of Ben Gannon Doak, Tommy Conway, Kieron Bowie, Connor Barron, Lennon Miller, Cieran Slicker, Max Johnston and Josh Doig all featured in the previous Euros campaign for the U/21s before making the step up to the senior side.

And Hearts striker James Wilson, who made his debut for the senior Scotland team in March, has dropped back down to the U/21s for the double-header.