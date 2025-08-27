Dundee United’s injury curse: EVERY Tannadice ace currently sidelined – and when they are expected back

As Jim Goodwin pointedly rued: “We’ve just had an excessive amount of bad luck, to be perfectly honest.”

If anything, the Dundee United boss is understating the matter.

This morning’s news that in-form striker Max Watters is likely to be missing until deep into October due to a hamstring issue sees another Tangerines’ star confined to the physio room.

Remarkably, the Terrors’ early campaign crisis has actually eased due to the return of Amar Fatah and Dario Naamo, while the list of unavailable players underlines the strength of squad Goodwin will have available to him over the course of the season.

However, there is still a notable swathe of United men who will be absent on derby day.

Courier Sport serves a reminder of those on the treatment table and, with the caveat that unforeseen setbacks are possible, analyses when they are currently expected be back in training.

Ross Graham, hamstring

The United skipper was plagued by hamstring issues last term and, despite working hard over the summer and reporting for pre-season in outstanding shape, those woes returned during a friendly against PEC Zwolle.

While the damage would not have ordinarily warranted surgery, that is the advised course of action for persistent weakness in the same area.

So, he went under the knife and is currently on the road to recovery.

When could he be back? End of October.

Isaac Pappoe, knee

Pappoe, on loan from Ferencvaros, suffered serious knee ligament damage in a collision with Rapid Vienna’s Romeo Amane in Austria, sparking fears that his campaign could be a write-off.

Those concerns were unfounded, but the injury was still a consequential one.

The Ghanaian is the hardest to put a definitive timeframe on, given there are two clubs involved in plotting his course back to full fitness. Surgery is also not entirely off the table depending on his initial progress.

However, there is a hope he could yet play a part in the Terrors’ season.

When could he be back? 2026.

Zac Sapsford, ankle

Sapsford’s evening against Rapid Vienna at Tannadice was ended in brutal fashion when Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao blundered into the livewire striker, flattening his ankle.

United were awarded a penalty – expertly dispatched by Watters – but Sapsford’s influence was sorely missed for the remainder of the contest. As it was during their subsequent Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock.

However, he is the closest to making a recovery and – whisper it – but could yet have a part to play against Dundee on Sunday.

When could he be back? A matter of days.

Ryan Strain, knee

Although it was suggested Strain was absent with a hamstring issue, the Australia international actually suffered an impact knock around the knee area against UNA Strassen at Tannadice.

He sought to play through the pain barrier to secure a crucial 1-0 win for the Terrors – but has not featured since.

It is hoped Strain could be approaching contention in a few weeks.

When could he be back? Mid-September.

Kristijan Trapanovski, hamstring

Like Graham, Trapanovski is a player who did not have his hamstring troubles to seek last term.

The Macedonian flyer suffered two separate setbacks of that nature, robbing him of several months of his maiden campaign in Scottish football.

And the curse struck again when he was forced to limp off during the first half of United’s 1-0 victory against UNA Strassen in Luxembourg.

When could he be back? Early October.

Max Watters, hamstring

The big striker pulled up just 15 minutes into United’s recent defeat against Kilmarnock.

Despite Tannadice staff attempting to ease him into action following his late arrival into the group, the exertion of domestic and European football took their toll in Ayrshire, and he suffered a hamstring issue.

Goodwin confirmed that Watters is likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

When could he be back? Mid to late October.