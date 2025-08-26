Zac Sapsford NOT ruled out of derby as Dundee United boss reveals Max Watters’ injury prognosis

Max Watters is likely to be sidelined until October as Dundee United’s injury curse continues.

However, Zac Sapsford is battling to make himself available for the upcoming Dundee derby as he makes fine progress from a recent ankle knock.

Watters, 26, suffered a hamstring strain during the Tangerines’ Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock, limping off with just 15 minutes on the clock.

And Jim Goodwin has confirmed that he faces a “considerable period of time” on the treatment table.

Watters, on loan from Barnsley, joins fellow injury victims Ross Graham, Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski, Isaac Pappoe and Sapsford.

“Max had a great start to the campaign,” said Goodwin. “His pre-season was slightly different – he came in a little bit late to the group – and unfortunately that has impacted him in the Kilmarnock game.

“We were really trying to manage Max’s minutes. He tended to play 60/65 minutes, then we would make the change. We were always trying to build up his fitness.

“Unfortunately, the Kilmarnock game was just one too far and he’s going to be out for a considerable period of time.”

Goodwin: United have endured ‘excessive amount of bad luck’

Asked whether that is likely to mean an absence of around six-to-eight weeks, Goodwin added: “Yes, it is.

“It’s a real frustration.

“We’re doing all the research we can and we’re trying to protect the players while, at the same time, trying to push them in training and make them physically robust. We’ve just had an excessive amount of bad luck.

“These injuries can happen, given how intense the games are and the speed of the game. I see Alistair Johnston last week in the Champions League with Celtic, and (Jeremie) Frimpong for Liverpool pulling up with a hamstring.

“We can do all the preventative stuff – and we do – but sometimes these things are out of your control.

“We’ve had a couple of hamstring issues, but there’s a lot of impact injuries in there as well. If they were all muscle injuries then there’d be serious questions asked, but I just think it’s a little bit of bad luck as well.”

Sapsford race against time

However, there could be some good news on the horizon.

Sapsford’s rehabilitation from ankle damage sustained against Rapid Vienna at Tannadice has been swifter than expected and – in keeping with his infectious personality – the Australian attacker is desperate to be involved at Dens Park.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers man has been a smash hit since arriving in the summer and his availability would be a massive boost for the Terrors.

However, Goodwin has warned that he will take no chances with the player’s long-term fitness.

“It’s probably too close to call,” continued Goodwin, when quizzed on whether Sapsford could be in the squad against the Dark Blues.

“He’s desperate to be involved. He came to the country to play in games like this, and he knows the importance of it – as they all do. They all understand what this game means to us as a team, to the supporters and the city.

“But it’s a long season. It’s a 38-game league campaign and, as much as we want our best players to be available in this game, we’ve just got to make sure that we’re sensible with our approach.

“We can’t afford for injuries to become longer term.

“At the same time, we’ll push him as much as we can this week and, knowing Zac’s mentality, I know he wants to play. If he’s 50/60% fit, he’ll probably declare himself fit!”