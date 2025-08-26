Zac Sapsford NOT ruled out of derby as Dundee United boss reveals Max Watters’ injury prognosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Zac Sapsford NOT ruled out of derby as Dundee United boss reveals Max Watters’ injury prognosis

There is mixed news on the fitness front as derby week gathers pace.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin's rebuild has begun
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Max Watters is likely to be sidelined until October as Dundee United’s injury curse continues.

However, Zac Sapsford is battling to make himself available for the upcoming Dundee derby as he makes fine progress from a recent ankle knock.

Watters, 26, suffered a hamstring strain during the Tangerines’ Premier Sports Cup exit against Kilmarnock, limping off with just 15 minutes on the clock.

And Jim Goodwin has confirmed that he faces a “considerable period of time” on the treatment table.

Watters, on loan from Barnsley, joins fellow injury victims Ross Graham, Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski, Isaac Pappoe and Sapsford.

Max Watters limps away
Max Watters limps away. Image: SNS

“Max had a great start to the campaign,” said Goodwin. “His pre-season was slightly different – he came in a little bit late to the group – and unfortunately that has impacted him in the Kilmarnock game.

“We were really trying to manage Max’s minutes. He tended to play 60/65 minutes, then we would make the change. We were always trying to build up his fitness.

“Unfortunately, the Kilmarnock game was just one too far and he’s going to be out for a considerable period of time.”

Goodwin: United have endured ‘excessive amount of bad luck’

Asked whether that is likely to mean an absence of around six-to-eight weeks, Goodwin added: “Yes, it is.

“It’s a real frustration.

“We’re doing all the research we can and we’re trying to protect the players while, at the same time, trying to push them in training and make them physically robust. We’ve just had an excessive amount of bad luck.

More injury woe for Dundee United as Isaac Pappoe is stretchered off with what looks like a serious injury.
Isaac Pappoe is stretchered off with a serious injury in Vienna. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“These injuries can happen, given how intense the games are and the speed of the game. I see Alistair Johnston last week in the Champions League with Celtic, and (Jeremie) Frimpong for Liverpool pulling up with a hamstring.

“We can do all the preventative stuff – and we do – but sometimes these things are out of your control.

“We’ve had a couple of hamstring issues, but there’s a lot of impact injuries in there as well. If they were all muscle injuries then there’d be serious questions asked, but I just think it’s a little bit of bad luck as well.”

Sapsford race against time

However, there could be some good news on the horizon.

Sapsford’s rehabilitation from ankle damage sustained against Rapid Vienna at Tannadice has been swifter than expected and – in keeping with his infectious personality – the Australian attacker is desperate to be involved at Dens Park.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers man has been a smash hit since arriving in the summer and his availability would be a massive boost for the Terrors.

However, Goodwin has warned that he will take no chances with the player’s long-term fitness.

Sapsford wheels away after settling the contest.
Sapsford wheels away. Image: SNS

“It’s probably too close to call,” continued Goodwin, when quizzed on whether Sapsford could be in the squad against the Dark Blues.

“He’s desperate to be involved. He came to the country to play in games like this, and he knows the importance of it – as they all do. They all understand what this game means to us as a team, to the supporters and the city.

“But it’s a long season. It’s a 38-game league campaign and, as much as we want our best players to be available in this game, we’ve just got to make sure that we’re sensible with our approach.

“We can’t afford for injuries to become longer term.

“At the same time, we’ll push him as much as we can this week and, knowing Zac’s mentality, I know he wants to play. If he’s 50/60% fit, he’ll probably declare himself fit!”

Conversation