Jim Goodwin ‘surprised’ by Dundee United striker’s international omission

Goodwin reckons Owen Stirton is knocking on the door of the Under-21s.

By Alan Temple
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Stirton celebrates finding the net against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has expressed his “surprise” after Dundee United hit-kid Owen Stirton was overlooked by Scotland Under-21s.

Stirton, 18, has been a regular part of the Tangerines side this season, featuring in both Premiership fixtures – starting against Hearts – and in European showdowns with UNA Strassen and Rapid Vienna.

While injuries and a lack of options have accelerated his rise, Stirton has grabbed the opportunity with both hands – and scored his first goal of the season against Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup last time out.

The rangy, raw forward has already represented Scotland at U/19 level and, while acknowledging the promise of Scot Gemmill’s other attacking options, Goodwin felt Stirton had a strong case for selection.

Nevertheless, he expects that call to come soon enough.

Owen Stirton applauds the fans.
Owen Stirton has been thrust into the limelight in the early weeks of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I was surprised that Owen (Stirton) wasn’t called up to the U-21s,” said Goodwin.

“Scot Gemmill’s got a difficult job on his hands trying to narrow the squad down, and he’s got some good, talented players available to him. So, Owen just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.

“He’s had European experience already this season, he is off the mark domestically and is doing all the right things. Owen’s working really, really hard in training and that’s the most important thing.

“We’ll keep pushing him and trying to develop him. Hopefully, the good experience that he’s getting will stand him in good stead.

“I would expect that Owen will be knocking on the door of the next U/21s squad if he keeps making the type of progress that he has been making.”

Academy pride

Even without Stirton, no other club has more representatives in Gemmill’s group than United.

Miller Thomson in Dundee United training.
Miller Thomson is one of three United kids in the squad. Image: SNS

Goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams, currently on loan at East Fife, Sam Cleall-Harding and Miller Thomson all got the nod for the upcoming Euro 2026 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Portugal.

“We are always really pleased when our players get that international recognition,” continued Goodwin. “It’s great for the players, in terms of their development, to experience that type of football.

“For the guys who are in the squad – Miller (Thomson), Sam (Cleall-Harding) and Ruairidh (Adams) – it’s brilliant for them, and for the club and the academy.”

