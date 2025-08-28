Dalby and Miovski parallel has Jim Goodwin convinced Dundee United have unearthed gem in Nikolaj Moller

Sam Dalby boasted 25 senior goals prior to joining Dundee United, hitting double figures just once – in the National League with Southend United.

Bojan Miovski completed his 2022 switch to Aberdeen following a campaign with MTK Budapest that saw him ripple the net eight times in the league.

It was his most prolific campaign to that point.

Both were brought to Scottish football by Jim Goodwin and, between them, scored 59 times in three campaigns.

Former Tannadice talisman Dalby is now on the books of Bolton after plundering 15 goals for United last term, while the Dons banked a cool £6.8 million for Miovski from Girona – albeit that move has now turned sour.

Goodwin is adamant he spotted qualities in the duo that convinced him they would be perfectly suited for the Premiership – and he firmly believes the same could be true of Dundee United new boy Nikolaj Moller.

Moller, 23, has so far scored 16 career goals during spells with Viktoria Koln, Den Bosch, Stromsgodset and St Gallen. But his new gaffer is convinced there is more to come, with the right supply line.

Goodwin: It’s about identifying the right types

“Moller is very good technically and will link the game up well,” said Goodwin.

“His ball retention is excellent. He’s also a real handful. This a physical league and he enjoys that physical aspect of the game.

“I’ve watched a lot of his footage over the last 12 months and, with the opportunities that we create and the number of crosses that we put into the box, I think his goal record will improve – like (Sam) Dalby last year.

“When Sam came in, he wasn’t the most prolific. But we believed that his qualities and attributes would suit coming into our team. We thought he would do well and that certainly was the case. We believe that Moller can do the same.”

He added: “Bojan Miovski wasn’t a prolific goal-scorer prior to coming to Aberdeen but we saw bits in his game that we felt was suited to the Scottish game. From there, Bojan scored 16 (Premiership) goals back-to back and got a big-money move to Spain.

“It’s all about identifying the right types of players; those you believe you can work with and develop.

“And the fact that Nikolaj is coming in on a permanent contract is important. He’s still only 23 years old but already has good pedigree – playing at a good level – so I think he’s an exciting one.”

Fotheringham ‘will be missed’

Meanwhile, Goodwin is adamant Kai Fotheringham will be sorely missed the United dressing room – but reckons the time was right for the player to pursue more regular first-team football.

Fotheringham departed Tannadice to join Championship leaders St Johnstone earlier this week, with United banking a five-figure fee and chunky sell-on percentage of any future transfer.

The popular wide man enjoyed a blistering campaign in 2023-24, scoring 15 goals as the Terrors won the Championship title. Fotheringham was named the club’s player of the year and made his Scotland Under-21s debut.

However, first-team opportunities were harder to come by in the top flight last term and the United academy graduate Fotheringham has opted for pastures new.

“Kai is at an age, and a place in his own development, where he needs to be playing regular first-team football,” added Goodwin.

“Kai was keen to do that, and we didn’t want to stand in his way and deny him that opportunity.

“I think it’s a good deal for the club, financially, and we think it’s a good move for Kai. St Johnstone are getting a very good footballer who is arriving with the experience of already winning that division.

“I think it’ll be hugely beneficial for everybody, and Kai’s going into a good club that have had a positive start to the campaign.

“We wish Kai nothing but the best. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him – a top professional who was well-liked in the dressing room. He’ll certainly be missed.”