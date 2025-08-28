Dundee vs Dundee United: What the stats say ahead of derby day

Dundee and Dundee United will do battle for the first time this season on an electric afternoon at Dens Park.

Sunday’s showdown will see the Tangerines bid to arrest a two-game losing streak against the Dark Blues and kick-start their Premiership campaign.

While they have tightened up at the back compared to last season, the Dee remain a little shot-shy – as the statistics below attest – and, like their city rivals, are searching for their maiden league win of the campaign.

So, who will emerge with the bragging rights?

Here, Courier Sport spotlights some of the key stats ahead of derby day at Dens, courtesy of data giants Opta.

5 Dundee vs Dundee United stats