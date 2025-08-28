Dundee vs Dundee United: What the stats say ahead of derby day

Dundee and Dundee United will do battle for the first time this season on an electric afternoon at Dens Park.
Sunday’s showdown will see the Tangerines bid to arrest a two-game losing streak against the Dark Blues and kick-start their Premiership campaign.
While they have tightened up at the back compared to last season, the Dee remain a little shot-shy – as the statistics below attest – and, like their city rivals, are searching for their maiden league win of the campaign.
So, who will emerge with the bragging rights?
Here, Courier Sport spotlights some of the key stats ahead of derby day at Dens, courtesy of data giants Opta.
5 Dundee vs Dundee United stats
- Dundee have both had the fewest shots (15) and faced the most shots (47) of any side in the Scottish Premiership this season so far.
- Dundee United have won just one of their last seven league matches (D1 L5), beating Aberdeen 2-1 on the final day of last term.
- Dundee have only won one of their last 12 home league games (D4 L7), a 2-0 victory over St. Mirren in April.
- After their 4-2 win in March, Dundee could win back-to-back derbies against Dundee United in the top-flight for the first time since November 2004 under Jim Duffy.
- There have been 17 goals in the last four Scottish Premiership meetings between Dundee (9 goals) and Dundee United (8 goals), an average of 4.3 per game.
Conversation