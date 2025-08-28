Jim Goodwin addresses Will Ferry transfer KO as he vows Dundee United won’t sell stars on cheap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin addresses Will Ferry transfer KO as he vows Dundee United won’t sell stars on cheap

Goodwin is adamant the Tangerines will always create a pathway for players, but needs the club to be properly compensated.

By Alan Temple
Ferry in Dundee United training
Ferry in Dundee United training. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has vowed that Dundee United will demand top dollar for their prize assets after knocking back an MLS offer for vice-captain Will Ferry.

Courier Sport understands that Western Conference outfit Vancouver Whitecaps were the club who tabled a reported six-figure bid for Ferry.

But Tannadice chiefs gave the approach short shrift, steadfastly valuing the flying wing-back – who has two years to run on his contract – at seven figures.

And although cognisant that every player has their price, Goodwin is adamant that the Tangerines will not be selling any of their star men on the cheap.

He also revealed that Ferry, who was close to earning a maiden international call-up for Ireland this month, is far from the only United ace to have attracted interest.

Leadership

“We don’t want to stand in the way of any player developing their careers, but Will’s an important player to this football club,” said Goodwin.

Ferry has led United with aplomb in the absence of Ross Graham.
Ferry has led United with aplomb in the absence of Ross Graham. Image: SNS

“He’s a real asset and a vital member of the dressing room. Will’s a good character and has great leadership qualities – he sets a good example in training every day.

“And he’s really happy here. I’ve had good conversations with him around this, and he’s fully committed to Dundee United.

“I think Will’s opportunity to one day move on to bigger things may well happen. Our whole recruitment philosophy is geared around that strategy of signing young players that have room for development. He is a good example.

“We brought Will up from Cheltenham and he turned out to be one of the star performers in the Premiership. He’s now chapping on the door of the Ireland senior team, which is great for the club and Will.”

Will Ferry, centre, shone during United's European campaign
Ferry, centre, shone during United’s European campaign. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We’ve had bits of interest in a number of players. However, the reality is we’re not letting anybody walk out the door if the valuation isn’t what we consider to be an attractive number.

“We don’t need to sell anybody and it’s important that clubs don’t show themselves to be weak in negotiations. If we have a player that’s worth a certain amount of money and it’s not matched, the player won’t be leaving.”

Will Zac be back in attack?

Meanwhile, Goodwin will make a late decision on the availability of Zac Sapsford ahead of Sunday’s Dundee derby.

The livewire Australian suffered ankle ligament damage during United’s Europa Conference League exit against Rapid Vienna but has made heartening progress – opening the door to a shock return at Dens.

Zac Sapsford celebrates in front of the away fans.
Zac Sapsford in action. Image: Shutterstock.

However, Goodwin remains aware of the gamble he could be taking, especially with a fortnight without a game after facing Dundee in which he could safely nurse Sapsford back to full fitness.

“We’re trying to push him,” added Goodwin. “The boy’s a good character and he’s desperate to be involved. But he damaged ankle ligaments and we’re going to have to be mindful of that.

“Nevertheless, we’re giving him every chance.

“I can’t give any guarantees, albeit a player of Zac’s quality would make a huge difference to us on the day.”

