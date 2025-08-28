Jim Goodwin addresses Will Ferry transfer KO as he vows Dundee United won’t sell stars on cheap

Jim Goodwin has vowed that Dundee United will demand top dollar for their prize assets after knocking back an MLS offer for vice-captain Will Ferry.

Courier Sport understands that Western Conference outfit Vancouver Whitecaps were the club who tabled a reported six-figure bid for Ferry.

But Tannadice chiefs gave the approach short shrift, steadfastly valuing the flying wing-back – who has two years to run on his contract – at seven figures.

And although cognisant that every player has their price, Goodwin is adamant that the Tangerines will not be selling any of their star men on the cheap.

He also revealed that Ferry, who was close to earning a maiden international call-up for Ireland this month, is far from the only United ace to have attracted interest.

Leadership

“We don’t want to stand in the way of any player developing their careers, but Will’s an important player to this football club,” said Goodwin.

“He’s a real asset and a vital member of the dressing room. Will’s a good character and has great leadership qualities – he sets a good example in training every day.

“And he’s really happy here. I’ve had good conversations with him around this, and he’s fully committed to Dundee United.

“I think Will’s opportunity to one day move on to bigger things may well happen. Our whole recruitment philosophy is geared around that strategy of signing young players that have room for development. He is a good example.

“We brought Will up from Cheltenham and he turned out to be one of the star performers in the Premiership. He’s now chapping on the door of the Ireland senior team, which is great for the club and Will.”

Goodwin added: “We’ve had bits of interest in a number of players. However, the reality is we’re not letting anybody walk out the door if the valuation isn’t what we consider to be an attractive number.

“We don’t need to sell anybody and it’s important that clubs don’t show themselves to be weak in negotiations. If we have a player that’s worth a certain amount of money and it’s not matched, the player won’t be leaving.”

Will Zac be back in attack?

Meanwhile, Goodwin will make a late decision on the availability of Zac Sapsford ahead of Sunday’s Dundee derby.

The livewire Australian suffered ankle ligament damage during United’s Europa Conference League exit against Rapid Vienna but has made heartening progress – opening the door to a shock return at Dens.

However, Goodwin remains aware of the gamble he could be taking, especially with a fortnight without a game after facing Dundee in which he could safely nurse Sapsford back to full fitness.

“We’re trying to push him,” added Goodwin. “The boy’s a good character and he’s desperate to be involved. But he damaged ankle ligaments and we’re going to have to be mindful of that.

“Nevertheless, we’re giving him every chance.

“I can’t give any guarantees, albeit a player of Zac’s quality would make a huge difference to us on the day.”