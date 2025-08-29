Dundee United’s transfer window finale: What to expect as deadline day nears

There is a sense of serenity at Dundee United the Scottish Premiership transfer deadline approaches.

With the window set to slam shut at 11pm on Monday evening, it is unlikely to be preceded by much drama at Tannadice.

United have already made 14 summer signings and, although injuries have stretched Jim Goodwin’s squad of late, when those fitness concerns ease there will be depth in most areas as the Terrors seek to secure another top-half finish.

That is not to say one more capture is out of the question. United chiefs will remain alert to any of their targets being made available – but there is no area in which they are scrambling for reinforcements.

There is one priority in terms of outgoings, while some youngsters may be heading out on loan in the coming days and weeks.

Below, Courier Sport sets the scene for the final days of the transfer window.

Any incomings?

With 14 signings in the bag, the budget effectively spent and a squad boasting very creditable options, there is every chance the Tangerines may have made their final signing of the window.

May have.

Tannadice chiefs will approach the final hours of the window with an open mind and if an attractive, affordable option becomes available, there could be movement. The vagaries of deadline day make that hard to predict.

Social media rumours have credited United with an interest in former St Mirren favourite Toyosi Olusanya, who has failed to hit the ground running since his summer switch to Houston Dynamo.

And although an informal conversation took place with the player’s representatives (they spoke to many clubs), a deal was never close. Courier Sport understands the front-man is in advanced talks regarding a loan move to Doncaster Rovers.

The Tannadice outfit already have four strikers in Zac Sapsford, Owen Stirton, Nikolaj Moller and Max Watters, affording Goodwin plenty of options – all with different profiles.

While United have snapped up their maximum allowance of six international loans, they could theoretically still bring in a loan player under the age of 21, providing they have more than three years of service at their current club between the ages of 15 and 21.

What Jim Goodwin said

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Goodwin said: “We’re delighted with what we have done, with 14 new players in the building.

“We got a lot of our business done in the early part of the window because we were very well organised going into it – and I’m not expecting any surprises between now and Monday.

“The injuries that have occurred – and a couple of those being long term – have made us think about the situation a little bit.

“However, I’m not holding out too much hope that something really exciting is going to come along in the next few days that’s going to make us do something different. I’m delighted with the squad we’ve assembled. I just wish they were all available!”

Potential outgoings

Richard Odada is the one to watch.

The Kenya international is surplus to requirements and has no shortage of suitors.

Odada, who has a year left to run on his deal with the Tangerines, has attracted interest from Serbian outfit Novi Pazar, as well as clubs in America’s United Soccer League and Greece. However, he is yet to accept an approach.

While the Terrors are keen for a swift resolution – something that would suit the player as he seeks to maintain his own club and international aspirations – several transfer windows across the globe remain open beyond Monday.

There is no guarantee anything will be done prior to that.

Will Ferry was the subject of a rejected bid from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, but United will stand firm on their seven-figure valuation of their vice-captain who was a standout performer last season.

The MLS transfer window is now closed, removing that variable, and there has been no indication of any other imminent approaches for any of the Tangerines’ key men.

What about loans?

United are not a slave to deadline day on this front.

Premiership sides can loan players out to the lower leagues until the end of September.

Nevertheless, with United now out of Europe – somewhat easing the weekly demands – and players such as Dario Naamo and Amar Fatah returning to action, attention will soon turn to getting some talented teens more senior football.

Courier Sport understands Alloa Athletic are keen to tempt centre-back Charlie Dewar back to the Indodrill Stadium, while Cove Rangers admire Harry Welsh and Brechin City are thought to be among the options for Calvin Beattie.

Several other youngsters such as Lewis O’Donnell, Scott Constable and Keir Gilligan could also be considered for loan moves as the club seeks the best path for their development.

However, others may be kept around first-team training with a view to being farmed out in the second half of the campaign; a strategy the club felt was beneficial to Stirton last term.